GUINGUETTE 1 chemin de Hauterive Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux, 14 juillet 2023, Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux.
Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux,Allier
GUINGUETTE au bord de l’eau, animée par Alec Masson et Martine.
Exposition véhicules anciens;
ENTREE et EMPLACEMENT GRATUITS.
Buvette et restauration sur place..
2023-07-14 11:00:00 fin : 2023-07-14 18:00:00. .
1 chemin de Hauterive Etang du moulin
Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux 03340 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
GUINGUETTE at the water’s edge, hosted by Alec Masson and Martine.
Exhibition of vintage vehicles;
FREE ENTRY and SPACE.
Refreshments and catering on site.
GUINGUETTE junto al agua, ofrecido por Alec Masson y Martine.
Exposición de vehículos de época;
ENTRADA y ESPACIO GRATUITOS.
Refrescos y catering in situ.
GUINGUETTE am Wasser, moderiert von Alec Masson und Martine.
Ausstellung von alten Fahrzeugen;
EINTRITT und STELLPLATZ GRATIS.
Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.
