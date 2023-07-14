GUINGUETTE 1 chemin de Hauterive Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux, 14 juillet 2023, Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux.

Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux,Allier

GUINGUETTE au bord de l’eau, animée par Alec Masson et Martine.

Exposition véhicules anciens;

ENTREE et EMPLACEMENT GRATUITS.

Buvette et restauration sur place..

2023-07-14 11:00:00 fin : 2023-07-14 18:00:00. .

1 chemin de Hauterive Etang du moulin

Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux 03340 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



GUINGUETTE at the water’s edge, hosted by Alec Masson and Martine.

Exhibition of vintage vehicles;

FREE ENTRY and SPACE.

Refreshments and catering on site.

GUINGUETTE junto al agua, ofrecido por Alec Masson y Martine.

Exposición de vehículos de época;

ENTRADA y ESPACIO GRATUITOS.

Refrescos y catering in situ.

GUINGUETTE am Wasser, moderiert von Alec Masson und Martine.

Ausstellung von alten Fahrzeugen;

EINTRITT und STELLPLATZ GRATIS.

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-09 par Office de tourisme Entr’Allier Besbre et Loire