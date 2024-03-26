CONFÉRENCE UTL – L’ARCHÉOLOGIE EN FRANCE: QUELQUES DÉCOUVERTES EXCEPTIONNELLES ! 1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte, 26 mars 2024, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

L’Université temps libre vous propose une conférence sur l’Archéologie en France par M. Gérard COULON, conservateur en chef honoraire du patrimoine, archéologue et écrivain..

2024-03-26 fin : 2024-03-26 . .

1 Boulevard Hoche Amphithéâtre du Lycée Bel-Air

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



The Université temps libre invites you to a lecture on archaeology in France by Gérard COULON, honorary chief curator of heritage, archaeologist and writer.

La Université temps libre le invita a una conferencia sobre la arqueología en Francia a cargo de Gérard COULON, conservador jefe honorario del patrimonio, arqueólogo y escritor.

Die Université temps libre bietet Ihnen einen Vortrag über die Archäologie in Frankreich von Herrn Gérard COULON, ehrenamtlicher Chefkonservator des Kulturerbes, Archäologe und Schriftsteller.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par Vendée Expansion