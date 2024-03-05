CONFÉRENCE UTL – L’AFRIQUE ET LES NOUVELLES ROUTES DE LA SOIE 1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte, 5 mars 2024, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

L’Université temps libre vous propose une conférence sur l’Afrique et les routes de la soie par M. Christian BOUQUET, géographe, chercheur associé au laboratoire LAM-CNRS de Sciences Po Bordeaux.

2024-03-05 fin : 2024-03-05 . .

1 Boulevard Hoche Amphithéâtre du Lycée Bel-Air

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



The Université temps libre invites you to a lecture on Africa and the Silk Roads by Mr. Christian BOUQUET, geographer and associate researcher at the LAM-CNRS laboratory at Sciences Po Bordeaux

La Université temps libre acoge una conferencia sobre África y las Rutas de la Seda a cargo de Christian BOUQUET, geógrafo e investigador asociado al laboratorio LAM-CNRS de Sciences Po Bordeaux

Die Université temps libre bietet Ihnen einen Vortrag über Afrika und die Seidenstraßen von Herrn Christian BOUQUET, Geograph, assoziierter Forscher am Labor LAM-CNRS von Sciences Po Bordeaux

