CONFÉRENCE UTL – PIERRE CHODERLOS DE LACLOS ET L’ÉDUCATION DES FILLES AU 18ÈME SIÈCLE 1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte Catégories d’Évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte

Vendée CONFÉRENCE UTL – PIERRE CHODERLOS DE LACLOS ET L’ÉDUCATION DES FILLES AU 18ÈME SIÈCLE 1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte, 12 décembre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte. Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée L’Université temps libre vous propose une conférence sur Pierre Choderlos par M. Philippe LANOË, conférencier.

2023-12-12 fin : 2023-12-12 . .

1 Boulevard Hoche Amphithéâtre du Lycée Bel-Air

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



The Université temps libre offers a lecture on Pierre Choderlos by lecturer Philippe LANOË La Université temps libre le invita a una conferencia sobre Pierre Choderlos a cargo del profesor Philippe LANOË Die Université temps libre bietet Ihnen einen Vortrag über Pierre Choderlos von Herrn Philippe LANOË, Conferencier Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par Vendée Expansion Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte, Vendée Autres Lieu 1 Boulevard Hoche Adresse 1 Boulevard Hoche Amphithéâtre du Lycée Bel-Air Ville Fontenay-le-Comte Departement Vendée Lieu Ville 1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte latitude longitude 46.46211;-0.79499

1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/fontenay-le-comte/