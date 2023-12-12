CONFÉRENCE UTL – PIERRE CHODERLOS DE LACLOS ET L’ÉDUCATION DES FILLES AU 18ÈME SIÈCLE 1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte
CONFÉRENCE UTL – PIERRE CHODERLOS DE LACLOS ET L’ÉDUCATION DES FILLES AU 18ÈME SIÈCLE 1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte, 12 décembre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.
Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée
L’Université temps libre vous propose une conférence sur Pierre Choderlos par M. Philippe LANOË, conférencier.
2023-12-12 fin : 2023-12-12 . .
1 Boulevard Hoche Amphithéâtre du Lycée Bel-Air
Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire
The Université temps libre offers a lecture on Pierre Choderlos by lecturer Philippe LANOË
La Université temps libre le invita a una conferencia sobre Pierre Choderlos a cargo del profesor Philippe LANOË
Die Université temps libre bietet Ihnen einen Vortrag über Pierre Choderlos von Herrn Philippe LANOË, Conferencier
Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par Vendée Expansion