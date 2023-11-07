CONFÉRENCE UTL – L’ŒIL DE L’ASTRONOME 1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte, 7 novembre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

L’Université temps libre vous propose une conférence sur le travail des astronomes par M. Olivier SAUZEREAU, historien des sciences à l’université de Nantes, et astro-photographe..

1 Boulevard Hoche Amphithéâtre du Lycée Bel-Air

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



The Université temps libre invites you to a lecture on the work of astronomers by Olivier SAUZEREAU, historian of science at the University of Nantes, and astro-photographer.

La Université temps libre ofrece una conferencia sobre el trabajo de los astrónomos a cargo de Olivier SAUZEREAU, historiador de la ciencia en la Universidad de Nantes y astrofotógrafo.

Die Université temps libre bietet Ihnen einen Vortrag über die Arbeit der Astronomen von Herrn Olivier SAUZEREAU, Wissenschaftshistoriker an der Universität Nantes und Astro-Fotograf.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par Vendée Expansion