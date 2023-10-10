CONFÉRENCE UTL – LES FEMMES DE LA PRÉHISTOIRE 1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte, 10 octobre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

L’Université temps libre vous propose une conférence sur l’Histoire des Femmes de la préhistoire par Mme Claudine COHEN , philosophe, historienne des sciences et directrice d’études à l’EHESS.

1 Boulevard Hoche Amphithéâtre du Lycée Bel-Air

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



The Université temps libre invites you to a lecture on the history of women in prehistory by Claudine COHEN , philosopher, historian of science and director of studies at the EHESS

La Université temps libre le invita a una conferencia sobre la Historia de las mujeres en la Prehistoria a cargo de Claudine COHEN , filósofa, historiadora de la ciencia y directora de estudios de la EHESS

Die Université temps libre bietet Ihnen einen Vortrag über die Geschichte der Frauen in der Vorgeschichte von Frau Claudine COHEN , Philosophin, Wissenschaftshistorikerin und Studienleiterin am EHESS

