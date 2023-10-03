CONFÉRENCE UTL – S’INFORMER À L’ÈRE DES « FAKE-NEWS » 1 Boulevard Hoche Fontenay-le-Comte, 3 octobre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

Par M. Christian MARCON, professeur des universités en sciences de l’information et la communication à l’IAE Université de Poitiers..

2023-10-03 fin : 2023-10-03 . .

1 Boulevard Hoche Amphithéâtre du lycée Bel-Air

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



