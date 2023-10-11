Atelier Bricolo 1 boulevard Albert 1er Arcachon, 11 octobre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Un thème est proposé à chaque atelier bricolo.

Au Centre Social. Sur inscription..

2023-10-11 fin : 2023-10-11 12:30:00. .

1 boulevard Albert 1er Centre Social

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A theme is proposed for each workshop.

At the Social Center. On registration.

Se propone un tema para cada taller.

En el Centro Social. Previa inscripción.

Für jeden Bricolo-Workshop wird ein Thema vorgeschlagen.

Im Sozialen Zentrum. Nach Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par OT Arcachon