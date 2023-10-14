BAXTALE TE AVEN – SOYEZ HEUREUX 1 bis rue Drouin Nancy, 14 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Baxtale Té Aven (en Romani : Soyez Heureux !)

Duo tout public à partir de 6 ans résolument joyeux autour de la tradition tzigane par Marie-Eve THIRY, conteuse, et Anne FERRANT, musicienne et chanteuse (accordéon et harmonium indien). C’est l’histoire d’un violon qui n’en joue qu’à sa caisse en révélant une histoire qui fut tue, celle d’un ours vraiment très doué et enfin de Kalo, un gars Michtô et de sa drôle de poule… Le tout splendidement porté par 2 voix qui se répondent, se tissent et s’amplifient tout au long du spectacle. Au passage, sommes-nous bien sûrs que les contes et la musique ne changent pas le monde ? Que toute malédiction soit levée et que la Vie soit célébrée !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzeGWEaFvA8. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-14 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

1 bis rue Drouin

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Baxtale Té Aven (Romani: Be Happy!)

A resolutely joyful duet for all ages 6 and up, based on the gypsy tradition, by Marie-Eve THIRY, storyteller, and Anne FERRANT, musician and singer (accordion and Indian harmonium). It’s the story of a violin that only plays to its cash register, revealing a story that has been kept quiet, the story of a very gifted bear, and finally the story of Kalo, a Michtô lad and his funny hen? All splendidly carried by 2 voices that answer, weave and amplify each other throughout the show. By the way, are we really sure that fairy tales and music don’t change the world? May all curses be lifted, and may Life be celebrated!

Baxtale Té Aven (en romaní: ¡Sé feliz!)

Un dúo decididamente alegre para todas las edades, a partir de 6 años, basado en la tradición gitana de Marie-Eve THIRY, cuentacuentos, y Anne FERRANT, músico y cantante (acordeón y armonio indio). Es la historia de un violín que sólo toca para su caja registradora, que revela una historia jamás contada, la historia de un oso muy dotado y, por último, la historia de Kalo, un muchacho Michtô y su graciosa gallina.. Todo ello espléndidamente llevado por 2 voces que se responden, entretejen y amplifican a lo largo del espectáculo. Por cierto, ¿estamos realmente seguros de que los cuentos de hadas y la música no cambian el mundo? ¡Que desaparezcan todas las maldiciones y que se celebre la Vida!

Baxtale Té Aven (auf Romani: Sei glücklich!)

Ein fröhliches Duo für alle ab 6 Jahren rund um die Zigeunertradition von Marie-Eve THIRY, einer Erzählerin, und Anne FERRANT, einer Musikerin und Sängerin (Akkordeon und indisches Harmonium). Es ist die Geschichte einer Geige, die nur auf ihre Kasse spielt und eine Geschichte enthüllt, die verschwiegen wurde, die Geschichte eines wirklich sehr begabten Bären und schließlich die Geschichte von Kalo, einem Michtô-Typen und seinem lustigen Huhn Das Ganze wird wunderbar von zwei Stimmen getragen, die sich im Laufe des Stücks gegenseitig beantworten, verweben und verstärken. Sind wir übrigens wirklich sicher, dass Märchen und Musik nicht die Welt verändern? Mögen alle Flüche aufgehoben und das Leben gefeiert werden!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-24 par DESTINATION NANCY