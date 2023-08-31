Soirée Java – Radio Micheline 1 bis place du mai Montélimar, 31 août 2023, Montélimar.

Montélimar,Drôme

Micheline organise une grande JAVA pour son installation dans les nouveaux locaux et invite les voisins et voisines à participer !.

2023-08-31 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-31 22:30:00. .

1 bis place du mai Radio Micheline

Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Micheline is organizing a big JAVA to mark her move into the new premises, and is inviting neighbors to join in!

Micheline está organizando una gran JAVA para celebrar su traslado a la nueva sede e invita a sus vecinos a participar

Micheline organisiert eine große JAVA für ihren Einzug in die neuen Räumlichkeiten und lädt alle Nachbarn und Nachbarinnen ein, daran teilzunehmen!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération