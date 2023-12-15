L’OPÉRA D’AUBAIS – LECTURE THÉÂTRALISÉE 1 Bis Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin Béziers, 15 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Afin de (re)découvrir la littérature occitane, Jean-Claude Forêt et Bruno Cécillon vous convient à une nouvelle causerie-lecture, accompagnés de Viviana Allocco. L’Opéra d’Aubais, du truculent abbé Jean-Baptiste Fabre, vous présente une pastorale profane en un acte qui enthousiasma ses contemporains par son audace et sa modernité. Entrée libre sur inscription..

2023-12-15 18:30:00 fin : 2023-12-15 21:30:00. .

1 Bis Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



To (re)discover Occitan literature, Jean-Claude Forêt and Bruno Cécillon invite you to a new reading discussion, accompanied by Viviana Allocco. L’Opéra d’Aubais, by the truculent Abbé Jean-Baptiste Fabre, presents a secular one-act pastoral that enthralled its contemporaries with its audacity and modernity. Free admission with registration.

Para (re)descubrir la literatura occitana, Jean-Claude Forêt y Bruno Cécillon le invitan a un nuevo coloquio de lectura, acompañados por Viviana Allocco. L’Opéra d’Aubais, del truculento abate Jean-Baptiste Fabre, presenta una pastoral laica en un acto que cautivó a sus contemporáneos por su audacia y modernidad. Entrada gratuita previa inscripción.

Um die okzitanische Literatur (wieder) zu entdecken, laden Jean-Claude Forêt und Bruno Cécillon Sie zu einer neuen causerie-lecture ein, die von Viviana Allocco begleitet wird. Die Oper von Aubais des schillernden Abbé Jean-Baptiste Fabre präsentiert Ihnen eine weltliche Pastorale in einem Akt, die ihre Zeitgenossen durch ihre Kühnheit und Modernität begeisterte. Freier Eintritt nach Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE