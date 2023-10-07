CONFÉRENCE – VIE ET MORT D’UNE FRONTIÈRE AUX CONFINS DE DEUX ROYAUMES – CIRDOC 1 Bis Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin Béziers, 7 octobre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Depuis 16 ans, l’association HCL 34 propose chaque année un cycle de visites et de conférences autour d’une thématique donnée, mettant en valeur l’histoire et le patrimoine de la Région Occitanie. En 2023, l’ancienne frontière entre France et Espagne (entre 1258 et 1659), sera à l’honneur des échanges. Entrée libre et gratuite..

2023-10-07 14:30:00 fin : 2023-10-07 17:00:00. .

1 Bis Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



For the past 16 years, the HCL 34 association has organized an annual cycle of visits and conferences around a given theme, highlighting the history and heritage of the Occitanie region. In 2023, the former border between France and Spain (between 1258 and 1659) will be the focus of these exchanges. Free admission.

Desde hace 16 años, la asociación HCL 34 organiza cada año una serie de visitas y conferencias en torno a un tema determinado, poniendo de relieve la historia y el patrimonio de la región de Occitanie. En 2023, la antigua frontera entre Francia y España (entre 1258 y 1659) será el centro de los intercambios. La entrada es gratuita.

Seit 16 Jahren bietet der Verein HCL 34 jedes Jahr eine Reihe von Besichtigungen und Vorträgen zu einem bestimmten Thema an, bei denen die Geschichte und das Kulturerbe der Region Okzitanien im Mittelpunkt stehen. Im Jahr 2023 wird die ehemalige Grenze zwischen Frankreich und Spanien (zwischen 1258 und 1659) im Mittelpunkt des Austauschs stehen. Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE