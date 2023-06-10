EXPOSITION MAISON DIEU 1 BD DU THOUET Châtillon-sur-Thouet, 10 juin 2023, Châtillon-sur-Thouet.

Châtillon-sur-Thouet,Deux-Sèvres

Exposition Maison Dieu

Laurent MALOUVET sculpteur, Catherine MAGNAVAL photographe et Corinne PACHER photographe vous attendent pour leur exposition les 10 et 11 juin 2023 !

Venez leur rendre visite du 10 au 11 juin 2023 de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 19h

Maison Dieu avenue de La Morinière à Châtillon sur Thouet

Entrée gratuite.

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 19:00:00. EUR.

1 BD DU THOUET

Châtillon-sur-Thouet 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Maison Dieu exhibition

Laurent MALOUVET sculptor, Catherine MAGNAVAL photographer and Corinne PACHER photographer look forward to welcoming you to their exhibition on June 10 and 11, 2023!

Come and visit them from June 10 to 11, 2023 from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 7pm

Maison Dieu, avenue de La Morinière, Châtillon sur Thouet

Free admission

Exposición Maison Dieu

Laurent MALOUVET escultor, Catherine MAGNAVAL fotógrafa y Corinne PACHER fotógrafa le dan la bienvenida a su exposición los días 10 y 11 de junio de 2023

Venga a visitarlos del 10 al 11 de junio de 2023 de 10:00 a 12:00 y de 14:00 a 19:00 h

Maison Dieu, avenida de La Morinière, Châtillon sur Thouet

Entrada gratuita

Ausstellung Maison Dieu (Haus Gottes)

Laurent MALOUVET Bildhauer, Catherine MAGNAVAL Fotografin und Corinne PACHER Fotografin erwarten Sie zu ihrer Ausstellung am 10. und 11. Juni 2023!

Besuchen Sie sie vom 10. bis 11. Juni 2023 von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 14 bis 19 Uhr

Maison Dieu avenue de La Morinière in Châtillon sur Thouet

Kostenloser Eintritt

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par OT Gâtine