Châlette-sur-Loing,Loiret
Venez vous initier au jeu d’échec avec William Rubino.
A partir de 6 ans..
1 Avenue Jean Jaurès
Châlette-sur-Loing 45120 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
Learn to play chess with William Rubino.
Ages 6 and up.
Ven a jugar al ajedrez con William Rubino.
A partir de 6 años.
Lassen Sie sich von William Rubino in das Schachspiel einführen.
Ab 6 Jahren.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par OT MONTARGIS