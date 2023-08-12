FÉRIA DE BÉZIERS 2023 – COURSE CAMARGUAISE – TROPHÉE DES AS 1 Avenue Jean Constans Béziers, 12 août 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

La course camarguaise est une pratique sportive au cœur de la tradition régionale qui relie l’homme et le taureau. Elle met en valeur la combativité, la bravoure et l’intelligence du taureau de Camargue face aux raseteurs qui tentent de lui décrocher ses attributs (cocarde, ficelle,…) le plus rapidement possible. Payant – Réservation en ligne..

2023-08-12 à 21:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-12 . EUR.

1 Avenue Jean Constans

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Camargue racing is a sporting tradition at the heart of the region, linking man and bull. It showcases the fighting spirit, bravery and intelligence of the Camargue bull in the face of the shavers who try to wrest its attributes (cockade, string, etc.) from it as quickly as possible. Paying – Book online.

Las carreras de Camarga son una tradición deportiva en el corazón de la región, que une al hombre y al toro. Muestra el espíritu de lucha, la bravura y la inteligencia del toro de Camarga frente a los afeitadores que intentan arrebatarle sus atributos (escarapela, cuerda, etc.) lo antes posible. De pago – Reserve en línea.

Das Camargue-Rennen ist eine Sportart, die im Zentrum der regionalen Tradition steht und den Menschen mit dem Stier verbindet. Der Camargue-Stier stellt seinen Kampfgeist, seine Tapferkeit und seine Intelligenz gegenüber den Rasierern unter Beweis, die versuchen, ihm seine Attribute (Kokarde, Schnur, …) so schnell wie möglich abzunehmen. Kostenpflichtig – Online-Reservierung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE