Vente de Noël Emmaüs 1 avenue Erckmann Chatrian Brive-la-Gaillarde, 1 décembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.
Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze
Vente de Noël à Emmaüs Brive. Décorations, vaisselles, sapins; bijoux, jouets, livres, etc.
Samedi 2 décembre 2023
9h – 17h..
1 avenue Erckmann Chatrian
Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Christmas sale at Emmaüs Brive. Decorations, crockery, Christmas trees, jewelry, toys, books, etc.
Saturday, December 2, 2023
9am – 5pm.
Rebajas de Navidad en Emmaüs Brive. Decoraciones, vajillas, árboles de Navidad, joyas, juguetes, libros, etc.
Sábado 2 de diciembre de 2023
de 9.00 a 17.00 h.
Weihnachtsverkauf bei Emmaüs Brive. Dekorationen, Geschirr, Bäume, Schmuck, Spielzeug, Bücher, etc.
Samstag, 2. Dezember 2023
9h – 17h.
