Vente de Noël Emmaüs 1 avenue Erckmann Chatrian Brive-la-Gaillarde, 1 décembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Vente de Noël à Emmaüs Brive. Décorations, vaisselles, sapins; bijoux, jouets, livres, etc.

Samedi 2 décembre 2023

9h – 17h..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 17:00:00. .

1 avenue Erckmann Chatrian

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Christmas sale at Emmaüs Brive. Decorations, crockery, Christmas trees, jewelry, toys, books, etc.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

9am – 5pm.

Rebajas de Navidad en Emmaüs Brive. Decoraciones, vajillas, árboles de Navidad, joyas, juguetes, libros, etc.

Sábado 2 de diciembre de 2023

de 9.00 a 17.00 h.

Weihnachtsverkauf bei Emmaüs Brive. Dekorationen, Geschirr, Bäume, Schmuck, Spielzeug, Bücher, etc.

Samstag, 2. Dezember 2023

9h – 17h.

