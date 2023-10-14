L’Invitation aux Voyages – « Li(v)re en scène – Tante Julia et le Scribouillard 1 Avenue Édouard VII Biarritz, 14 octobre 2023, Biarritz.

Biarritz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

TANTE JULIA ET LE SCRIBOUILLARD DE MARIO VARGAS LLOSAS

Mise en lecture Catherine Schaub

Avec Samuel Labarthe

À Lima, au Pérou, dans les années 1950, Mario, jeune étudiant en droit, travaille comme apprenti écrivain à la radio Panaméricaine. Il y côtoie Pascual et le Grand Pablito qui annoncent les nouvelles du jour, ainsi qu’un écrivain bolivien excentrique : Pedro Camacho, un génie du feuilleton radio. Entre temps, il tombe amoureux de sa tante par alliance, Julia, une femme séduisante de quinze ans son aînée. Malgré les obstacles, leur amour triomphera.

Durée : 1H

Spectacle à partir de 12 ans.

1 Avenue Édouard VII Casino Municipal

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



AUNT JULIA AND THE SCRIBBLER BY MARIO VARGAS LLOSAS

Directed by Catherine Schaub

With Samuel Labarthe

In Lima, Peru, in the 1950s, Mario, a young law student, works as a writer’s apprentice at Pan-American Radio. There, he rubs shoulders with Pascual and the Great Pablito, who announce the day?s news, and with an eccentric Bolivian writer: Pedro Camacho, a genius of radio soap opera. Meanwhile, he falls in love with his aunt by marriage, Julia, an attractive woman fifteen years his senior. Despite the obstacles, their love will triumph.

Running time: 1 hour

For ages 12 and up

LA TÍA JULIA Y EL ESCRITORZUELO DE MARIO VARGAS LLOSAS

Dirigida por Catherine Schaub

Con Samuel Labarthe

En la Lima peruana de los años 50, Mario, un joven estudiante de Derecho, trabaja como aprendiz de guionista en Radio Panamericana. Allí se codea con Pascual y el Gran Pablito, que anuncian las noticias del día, y con un excéntrico escritor boliviano: Pedro Camacho, un genio del radioteatro. Mientras tanto, se enamora de su tía política, Julia, una atractiva mujer quince años mayor que él. A pesar de los obstáculos, su amor triunfará.

Duración: 1 hora

A partir de 12 años

TANTE JULIA UND DER SCHREIBERLING VON MARIO VARGAS LLOSAS

Lesung Catherine Schaub

Mit Samuel Labarthe

In Lima, Peru, in den 1950er Jahren arbeitet der junge Jurastudent Mario als Schriftstellerlehrling bei Radio Panamericana. Dort arbeitet er mit Pascual und dem Großen Pablito zusammen, die die Nachrichten des Tages verkünden, sowie mit einem exzentrischen bolivianischen Schriftsteller: Pedro Camacho, einem Genie der Radio-Soap Opera. In der Zwischenzeit verliebt er sich in seine angeheiratete Tante Julia, eine attraktive Frau, die fünfzehn Jahre älter ist als er. Trotz aller Hindernisse wird ihre Liebe triumphieren.

Dauer: 1 Std

Aufführung ab 12 Jahren

