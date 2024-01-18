Shake Shake Go au BBC 1 Avenue du Haut Crépon Hérouville-Saint-Clair, 18 janvier 2024 20:00, Hérouville-Saint-Clair.

Hérouville-Saint-Clair,Calvados

Le groupe est de retour en 2023 avec un nouveau single “Red Woman”, une chanson pop autobiographique au message fort d’empowerment, portée par la puissance de la voix de Poppy.

Leur troisième album sorti le 20 octobre marque le début d’une nouvelle aventure, la plus captivante à ce jour, un récit indie-pop profond et rempli d’émotion. Aujourd’hui, Shake Shake Go est impatient de retrouver son public. Heureux de repartir en tournée, le trio a hâte d’interpréter ces nouveaux titres et de revivre ces moments de communion sur scène qu’il aime tant..

2024-01-18 20:00:00 fin : 2024-01-18 . .

1 Avenue du Haut Crépon Big Band Café

Hérouville-Saint-Clair 14200 Calvados Normandie



The band is back in 2023 with a new single ?Red Woman? an autobiographical pop song with a strong message of empowerment, carried by the power of Poppy?s voice.

Their third album, released on October 20, marks the start of a new adventure, their most captivating to date, a deep indie-pop tale filled with emotion. Today, Shake Shake Go is eager to get back to its audience. Happy to be back on tour, the trio are looking forward to performing their new songs and reliving those moments of communion on stage that they love so much.

La banda regresa en 2023 con un nuevo single, Red Woman, una canción pop autobiográfica con un fuerte mensaje de empoderamiento, llevado por la fuerza de la voz de Poppy.

Su tercer álbum, publicado el 20 de octubre, marca el comienzo de una nueva aventura, la más cautivadora hasta la fecha, un relato indie-pop profundo y emocional. Hoy, Shake Shake Go están ansiosos por volver a acercarse a sus fans. Felices de volver a salir de gira, el trío está impaciente por interpretar sus nuevas canciones y revivir esos momentos de comunión sobre el escenario que tanto les gustan.

Die Band meldet sich 2023 mit ihrer neuen Single Red Woman zurück, einem autobiografischen Popsong mit einer starken Botschaft des Empowerments, die von Poppys kraftvoller Stimme getragen wird.

Ihr drittes Album, das am 20. Oktober veröffentlicht wurde, ist der Beginn eines neuen Abenteuers, das bisher fesselndste, eine tiefgründige und emotionale Indie-Pop-Geschichte. Jetzt freuen sich Shake Shake Go darauf, ihr Publikum wiederzusehen. Das Trio freut sich, wieder auf Tournee zu gehen, und kann es kaum erwarten, die neuen Songs zu spielen und die gemeinsamen Momente auf der Bühne zu erleben, die sie so sehr lieben.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT Caen la Mer