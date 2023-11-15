Alela Diane + Peter Broderick en concert au BBC 1 Avenue du Haut Crépon Hérouville-Saint-Clair, 15 novembre 2023, Hérouville-Saint-Clair.

Hérouville-Saint-Clair,Calvados

« En septembre dernier, lorsqu’une violente tempête s’abat sur la côte nord-ouest des États-Unis, des feux de forêt sans précédent envahissent la région d’une épaisse fumée. Rongée par l’angoisse, Alela Diane décide de s’assoir au piano dans son studio de Portland. Le lendemain, l’artiste connue pour son “indie-folk d’une beauté pure” (Paste Magazine) enregistre une version préliminaire de l’épique “Howling Wind”. Ce sera le premier titre de son sixième album studio, Looking Glass, un opus aussi cathartique qu’éthéré. »

Source : Big Band Café.

2023-11-15 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-15 22:30:00. .

1 Avenue du Haut Crépon Big Band Café

Hérouville-Saint-Clair 14200 Calvados Normandie



« Last September, when a violent storm hit the northwest coast of the United States, unprecedented forest fires engulfed the region in thick smoke. Wracked by anguish, Alela Diane decided to sit down at the piano in her Portland studio. The next day, the artist known for her ?indie-folk of pure beauty? (Paste Magazine) records a preliminary version of the epic ?Howling Wind? This will be the first track on her sixth studio album, Looking Glass, an opus as cathartic as it is ethereal. »

Source : Big Band Café

« El pasado mes de septiembre, cuando una violenta tormenta azotó la costa noroeste de Estados Unidos, unos incendios forestales sin precedentes envolvieron la región en una espesa humareda. Angustiada, Alela Diane decidió sentarse al piano en su estudio de Portland. Al día siguiente, la artista conocida por su « indie-folk de pura belleza » (Paste Magazine) grabó una versión preliminar de la épica « Howling Wind ». Será el primer tema de su sexto álbum de estudio, Looking Glass, un opus tan catártico como etéreo »

Fuente: Big Band Café

« Als im September letzten Jahres ein heftiger Sturm über die Nordwestküste der USA hinwegfegte, wurde die Region von beispiellosen Waldbränden in dichten Rauch gehüllt. Von Angst geplagt, setzt sich Alela Diane in ihrem Studio in Portland ans Klavier. Am nächsten Tag nahm die Künstlerin, die für ihren « Indie-Folk von reiner Schönheit » (Paste Magazine) bekannt ist, eine Vorabversion des epischen « Howling Wind » auf. Es wird der erste Track ihres sechsten Studioalbums Looking Glass sein, ein ebenso kathartisches wie ätherisches Werk. »

Quelle: Big Band Café

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par Calvados Attractivité