Méditation et Chants 1 avenue du Dr Poulain Bagnoles de l’Orne Normandie, 5 octobre 2023, Bagnoles de l'Orne Normandie.

Bagnoles de l’Orne Normandie,Orne

Organisé par le Studio de yoga et sonothérapie Padma.

Venez découvrir la pratique du yoga, de la méditation et de la sonothérapie avec Morgane.

Au programme :

• Méditation en pleine conscience, guidée et en silence.

• Chants de mantras accompagnés par l’harmonium ou le ukulele.

• Lecture d’un texte inspirant et partages.

Durée : 1h00. La participation à ce cours est libre car il est important pour moi de rendre la pratique de la méditation accessible à tous et que l’argent ne soit pas un frein. Vos contributions sont donc les bienvenues mais non obligatoires..

2023-10-05 19:30:00 fin : 2023-10-05 20:30:00. .

1 avenue du Dr Poulain Studio Padma

Bagnoles de l’Orne Normandie 61140 Orne Normandie



Organized by Studio de yoga et sonothérapie Padma.

Come and discover the practice of yoga, meditation and sound therapy with Morgane.

Program:

? Guided mindfulness meditation in silence.

? Mantra chanting accompanied by harmonium or ukulele.

? Reading of an inspirational text and sharing.

Duration: 1h00. Participation in this course is free, as it is important for me to make the practice of meditation accessible to all, and that money is no obstacle. Your contributions are therefore welcome, but not obligatory.

Organizado por el Padma Yoga and Sound Therapy Studio.

Ven a descubrir la práctica del yoga, la meditación y la terapia de sonido con Morgane.

En el programa:

? Meditación de atención plena guiada en silencio.

? Canto de mantras acompañado por el armonio o el ukelele.

? Lectura de un texto inspirador y puesta en común.

Duración: 1 hora. La participación en este curso es gratuita, ya que para mí es importante que la práctica de la meditación sea accesible a todo el mundo y que el dinero no sea un obstáculo. Por lo tanto, tus aportaciones son bienvenidas pero no obligatorias.

Organisiert vom Studio für Yoga und Klangtherapie Padma.

Lernen Sie die Praxis des Yoga, der Meditation und der Klangtherapie mit Morgane kennen.

Auf dem Programm stehen :

? Meditation bei vollem Bewusstsein, geführt und in Stille.

? Mantra-Singen, begleitet von Harmonium oder Ukulele.

? Lesung eines inspirierenden Textes und Austausch.

Dauer: 1 Stunde. Die Teilnahme an diesem Kurs ist freiwillig, da es mir wichtig ist, die Meditationspraxis für alle zugänglich zu machen und dass Geld keine Rolle spielt. Ihre Beiträge sind daher willkommen, aber nicht verpflichtend.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme