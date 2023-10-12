CONCERT JAZZ: ENOLA 1 AVENUE DU DOCTEUR PIERRE GIRY Val de Briey, 12 octobre 2023, Val de Briey.

Val de Briey,Meurthe-et-Moselle

CONCERT JAZZ : ENOLA

Marc Stehlin: trompette, voix et Mathis Klaine: clavier

Spectacle gratuit, nombre de place limité sur réservation. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-10-12 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-12 19:30:00. 0 EUR.

1 AVENUE DU DOCTEUR PIERRE GIRY AU Modulor

Val de Briey 54150 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



JAZZ CONCERT: ENOLA

Marc Stehlin: trumpet, vocals and Mathis Klaine: keyboard

Free show, limited number of places on reservation

CONCIERTO DE JAZZ: ENOLA

Marc Stehlin: trompeta, voz y Mathis Klaine: teclado

Espectáculo gratuito, plazas limitadas previa reserva

JAZZ-KONZERT: ENOLA

Marc Stehlin: Trompete, Stimme und Mathis Klaine: Keyboard

Kostenlose Aufführung, begrenzte Platzzahl, Reservierung erforderlich

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par MILTOL