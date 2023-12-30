CONCERT | RUINES 1 Avenue du Corps Européen Fleury-devant-Douaumont, 4 décembre 2023, Fleury-devant-Douaumont.

Fleury-devant-Douaumont,Meuse

Pour clôturer l’année en beauté, Pascal Quignard (Prix Goncourt 2002 pour « Les ombres errantes ») et la pianiste Aline Piboule proposent un passionnant récit-récital.

Autour du thème des ruines et de la guerre, l’écrivain a rédigé une suite de textes, enluminés par des pièces au piano allant du baroque à nos jours.

Inspiré par son enfance passée dans les ruines du Havre, Pascal Quignard se fait à la fois narrateur et écrivain.

À l’occasion de sa venue à Verdun, il imaginera un texte totalement inédit inspiré par le champ de bataille.

Rendez-vous le samedi 30 décembre à 15h au Mémorial de Verdun.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-30 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-30 16:30:00. 8 EUR.

1 Avenue du Corps Européen Mémorial de Verdun

Fleury-devant-Douaumont 55100 Meuse Grand Est



To round off the year in style, Pascal Quignard (winner of the 2002 Prix Goncourt for « Les ombres errantes ») and pianist Aline Piboule present a fascinating recital.

Around the theme of ruins and war, the writer has written a series of texts, illuminated by piano pieces ranging from the Baroque to the present day.

Inspired by his childhood spent in the ruins of Le Havre, Pascal Quignard is both narrator and writer.

On the occasion of his visit to Verdun, he will create a completely new text inspired by the battlefield.

Rendezvous on Saturday December 30 at 3pm at the Mémorial de Verdun.

Para despedir el año por todo lo alto, Pascal Quignard (ganador del Premio Goncourt 2002 por « Les ombres errantes ») y la pianista Aline Piboule ofrecen un recital fascinante.

En torno al tema de las ruinas y la guerra, el escritor ha escrito una serie de textos, iluminados por piezas para piano que van desde el Barroco hasta nuestros días.

Inspirado en su infancia pasada en las ruinas de Le Havre, Pascal Quignard es a la vez narrador y escritor.

Con motivo de su visita a Verdún, concebirá un texto completamente nuevo inspirado en el campo de batalla.

Cita el sábado 30 de diciembre a las 15.00 horas en el Memorial de Verdún.

Zum Abschluss des Jahres präsentieren Pascal Quignard (Prix Goncourt 2002 für « Les ombres errantes ») und die Pianistin Aline Piboule ein spannendes Erzählkonzert.

Rund um das Thema Ruinen und Krieg hat der Schriftsteller eine Reihe von Texten verfasst, die von Klavierstücken aus dem Barock bis in die Gegenwart illuminiert werden.

Inspiriert von seiner Kindheit in den Ruinen von Le Havre, ist Pascal Quignard Erzähler und Schriftsteller zugleich.

Anlässlich seines Besuchs in Verdun wird er einen völlig neuen Text verfassen, der von dem Schlachtfeld inspiriert ist.

Treffpunkt ist am Samstag, den 30. Dezember um 15 Uhr am Mémorial de Verdun.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par OT GRAND VERDUN