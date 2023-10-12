NUIT DU GESU : TUBI NEBULOSI (TOULOUSE LES ORGUES) 1 Avenue du Château d’Eau Toulouse
NUIT DU GESU : TUBI NEBULOSI (TOULOUSE LES ORGUES) 1 Avenue du Château d’Eau Toulouse, 12 octobre 2023, Toulouse.
Une soirée où se mêle orgue et saxophones !.
2023-10-12 fin : 2023-10-12 23:30:00. 5 EUR.
1 Avenue du Château d’Eau THEATRE GARONNE
Toulouse 31300 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
An evening of organ and saxophone!
¡Una velada de órgano y saxofón!
Ein Abend, an dem sich Orgel und Saxophone vermischen!
