Water polo : Tarbes NC / CN Portet 1 Avenue d’Altenkirchen Tarbes, 7 octobre 2023, Tarbes.

Bienvenue au premier match du championnat N3 pour le Tarbes Nautic Club Water Polo !

On vous attend nombreux pour mettre de l’ambiance en tribune !

La section water polo du Tarbes NC compte huit ans déjà. En huit saisons, le TNC est passé du niveau Régional au niveau National, avec une montée par saison les trois premières années.

Partie intégrante du premier club départemental (700 adhérents en 2022-2023 au Tarbes NC), la section water polo représente la ville de Tarbes et le département, à l’échelon régional et national.

Encadrée par Yann RENAUDINEAU diplômé d’Etat, ancien gardien international, elle compte une trentaine de joueurs seniors engagés sur deux championnats.

Les objectifs : conquérir le titre en championnat Régional Division 1 et remonter dans le haut du tableau en Championnat National 3 afin d’accéder à long terme à la Nationale 2..

Welcome to the first match of the N3 championship for Tarbes Nautic Club Water Polo!

Refreshment bar on site

We look forward to seeing you in the stands!

History

Tarbes NC’s water polo section is already eight years old. In the space of eight seasons, the TNC has gone from Regional to National level, with one rise per season in the first three years.

An integral part of the leading club in the department (700 members by 2022-2023 at Tarbes NC), the water polo section represents the town of Tarbes and the department at regional and national level.

Coached by state-qualified Yann RENAUDINEAU, a former international goalkeeper, the club has around thirty senior players involved in two championships.

Their objectives are to win the title in the Regional Division 1 championship, and to climb to the top of the table in the National 3 championship, with a view to moving up to the National 2 in the long term.

¡Bienvenidos al primer partido del campeonato N3 para el Tarbes Nautic Club Water Polo!

Bar de refrescos in situ

¡Les esperamos en las gradas!

Historia

La sección de waterpolo del CN Tarbes tiene ya ocho años. En el espacio de ocho temporadas, el TNC ha pasado del nivel Regional al Nacional, con un ascenso por temporada en los tres primeros años.

Parte integrante del club líder del departamento (700 miembros en 2022-2023 en Tarbes NC), la sección de waterpolo representa a la ciudad de Tarbes y al departamento a nivel regional y nacional.

Entrenado por Yann RENAUDINEAU, ex guardameta internacional, el club cuenta con una treintena de jugadores senior que compiten en dos campeonatos.

Sus objetivos son ganar el título de la División Regional 1 y subir a lo más alto de la tabla en el campeonato Nacional 3, con el objetivo a largo plazo de alcanzar el nivel Nacional 2.

Willkommen zum ersten Spiel der N3-Meisterschaft für den Tarbes Nautic Club Water Polo!

Getränke sind vor Ort erhältlich

Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich, um auf der Tribüne für Stimmung zu sorgen!

Historischer Überblick

Die Wasserpoloabteilung des Tarbes NC zählt bereits acht Jahre. In acht Saisons ist der TNC von der regionalen auf die nationale Ebene aufgestiegen, wobei in den ersten drei Jahren ein Aufstieg pro Saison erfolgte.

Als Teil des größten Clubs im Departement (700 Mitglieder im Jahr 2022-2023 im Tarbes NC) repräsentiert die Wasserpoloabteilung die Stadt Tarbes und das Departement auf regionaler und nationaler Ebene.

Sie wird von Yann RENAUDINEAU, einem ehemaligen internationalen Torhüter, betreut und zählt etwa 30 Seniorenspieler, die an zwei Meisterschaften teilnehmen.

Die Ziele: den Titel in der Regionalmeisterschaft Division 1 zu erobern und in der Nationalmeisterschaft Division 3 wieder in die oberen Tabellenregionen vorzustoßen, um langfristig in die Nationalmannschaft 2 aufzusteigen.

