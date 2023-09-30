Journée de la Petite Enfance en Fronsadais 1 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière, 30 septembre 2023, Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière.

Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière,Gironde

Une journée sur le thème du « Petit jardin ».

Activités libres (10h-12h et 14h-17h30) :

– mini ferme

– librairie familiale et gourmande (lecture à 10h30 pour les 3-6 ans / à 11h00 pour les 0-3 ans)

– espace ludique

– utilité des abeilles dans le jardin et des vers de terre dans le sol (14h30 -16h)

– Fabrication collective d’un hôtel à insectes

Atelier duo: (inscription sur place 15 min avant)

– L’heure du conte

10h30 pour les 0-3 ans

14h30 pour les 3-6 ans

– Voyage en coléoptère, à la découverte des insectes

10h30 pour les 3-6 ans (1h)

– Découvrons les oiseaux du jardin 10h et 15h30 pour les 3-6 ans (1h)

– Cultiver son jardin secret

14h30 et 15h30 pour les 3-6 ans (45min)

– Jardin éphémère

15h et 16h pour les 0-3 ans (30min)

– Argile

10h et 11h pour les 0-3 ans (30min)

-Peinture avec légumes et plantes

10h et 15h

-Médiation animale

10h – 11h – 15h – 16h.

A day on the theme of « Little Gardens ».

Free activities (10am-12pm and 2pm-5.30pm):

– mini farm

– family and gourmet bookshop (reading at 10:30 a.m. for 3-6 year-olds / at 11:00 a.m. for 0-3 year-olds)

– play area

– usefulness of bees in the garden and earthworms in the soil (2:30 pm – 4 pm)

– Collective construction of an insect hotel

Duo workshop: (register on site 15 min before)

– Story time

10:30 am for 0-3 year olds

2:30 p.m. for 3-6 year-olds

– Journey in a beetle, discovering insects

10:30 am for ages 3-6 (1h)

– Discover the birds of the garden 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for ages 3-6 (1h)

– Cultivating your secret garden

2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for ages 3-6 (45min)

– Ephemeral garden

3pm and 4pm for 0-3 year olds (30min)

– Clay

10 am and 11 am for 0-3 year olds (30min)

-Painting with vegetables and plants

10 am and 3 pm

-Animal mediation

10h – 11h – 15h – 16h

Una jornada sobre el tema « Pequeños jardines ».

Actividades gratuitas (de 10:00 a 12:00 y de 14:00 a 17:30):

– mini granja

– librería familiar y gastronómica (lectura a las 10.30 h para niños de 3 a 6 años / a las 11 h para niños de 0 a 3 años)

– zona de juegos

– la utilidad de las abejas en el jardín y de las lombrices en la tierra (14.30 – 16.00 h)

– Construcción colectiva de un hotel para insectos

Taller dúo: (inscribirse in situ 15 min antes)

– La hora del cuento

10.30 h para niños de 0 a 3 años

14.30 h para niños de 3 a 6 años

– Viaje en escarabajo, descubriendo los insectos

10.30 h para niños de 3 a 6 años (1 hora)

– Descubra los pájaros del jardín 10h y 15h30 para 3-6 años (1h)

– Cultivar su jardín secreto

14.30 y 15.30 h para niños de 3 a 6 años (45min)

– Jardín efímero

15:00 y 16:00 para niños de 0 a 3 años (30min)

– Arcilla

10h y 11h para 0-3 años (30min)

-Pintar con verduras y plantas

10h y 15h

-Mediación con animales

10h – 11h – 15h – 16h

Ein Tag zum Thema « Kleiner Garten ».

Freie Aktivitäten (10.00-12.00 Uhr und 14.00-17.30 Uhr) :

– minibauernhof

– familien- und Feinschmeckerbuchhandlung (Lesung um 10:30 Uhr für 3-6-Jährige / um 11:00 Uhr für 0-3-Jährige)

– spielbereich

– nutzen der Bienen im Garten und der Regenwürmer im Boden (14.30 -16.00 Uhr)

– Gemeinsame Herstellung eines Insektenhotels

Duo-Workshop: (Anmeldung vor Ort 15 min vorher)

– Die Märchenstunde

10:30 Uhr für Kinder von 0-3 Jahren

14.30 Uhr für Kinder von 3-6 Jahren

– Käferreise, auf Entdeckungsreise durch die Welt der Insekten

10.30 Uhr für 3- bis 6-Jährige (1 Std.)

– Entdecken wir die Vögel im Garten 10h und 15h30 für 3-6 Jährige (1h)

– Den eigenen geheimen Garten bewirtschaften

14:30 und 15:30 Uhr für 3- bis 6-Jährige (45min)

– Vergänglicher Garten

15h und 16h für 0-3-Jährige (30min)

– Ton

10h und 11h für 0-3 Jahre (30min)

-Malen mit Gemüse und Pflanzen

10h und 15h

-Vermittlung von Tieren

10h – 11h – 15h – 16h

