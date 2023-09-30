Journée de la Petite Enfance en Fronsadais 1 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière
Journée de la Petite Enfance en Fronsadais 1 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière, 30 septembre 2023, Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière.
Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière,Gironde
Une journée sur le thème du « Petit jardin ».
Activités libres (10h-12h et 14h-17h30) :
– mini ferme
– librairie familiale et gourmande (lecture à 10h30 pour les 3-6 ans / à 11h00 pour les 0-3 ans)
– espace ludique
– utilité des abeilles dans le jardin et des vers de terre dans le sol (14h30 -16h)
– Fabrication collective d’un hôtel à insectes
Atelier duo: (inscription sur place 15 min avant)
– L’heure du conte
10h30 pour les 0-3 ans
14h30 pour les 3-6 ans
– Voyage en coléoptère, à la découverte des insectes
10h30 pour les 3-6 ans (1h)
– Découvrons les oiseaux du jardin 10h et 15h30 pour les 3-6 ans (1h)
– Cultiver son jardin secret
14h30 et 15h30 pour les 3-6 ans (45min)
– Jardin éphémère
15h et 16h pour les 0-3 ans (30min)
– Argile
10h et 11h pour les 0-3 ans (30min)
-Peinture avec légumes et plantes
10h et 15h
-Médiation animale
10h – 11h – 15h – 16h.
2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 17:30:00. EUR.
1 Avenue Charles de Gaulle
Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière 33240 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A day on the theme of « Little Gardens ».
Free activities (10am-12pm and 2pm-5.30pm):
– mini farm
– family and gourmet bookshop (reading at 10:30 a.m. for 3-6 year-olds / at 11:00 a.m. for 0-3 year-olds)
– play area
– usefulness of bees in the garden and earthworms in the soil (2:30 pm – 4 pm)
– Collective construction of an insect hotel
Duo workshop: (register on site 15 min before)
– Story time
10:30 am for 0-3 year olds
2:30 p.m. for 3-6 year-olds
– Journey in a beetle, discovering insects
10:30 am for ages 3-6 (1h)
– Discover the birds of the garden 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for ages 3-6 (1h)
– Cultivating your secret garden
2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for ages 3-6 (45min)
– Ephemeral garden
3pm and 4pm for 0-3 year olds (30min)
– Clay
10 am and 11 am for 0-3 year olds (30min)
-Painting with vegetables and plants
10 am and 3 pm
-Animal mediation
10h – 11h – 15h – 16h
Una jornada sobre el tema « Pequeños jardines ».
Actividades gratuitas (de 10:00 a 12:00 y de 14:00 a 17:30):
– mini granja
– librería familiar y gastronómica (lectura a las 10.30 h para niños de 3 a 6 años / a las 11 h para niños de 0 a 3 años)
– zona de juegos
– la utilidad de las abejas en el jardín y de las lombrices en la tierra (14.30 – 16.00 h)
– Construcción colectiva de un hotel para insectos
Taller dúo: (inscribirse in situ 15 min antes)
– La hora del cuento
10.30 h para niños de 0 a 3 años
14.30 h para niños de 3 a 6 años
– Viaje en escarabajo, descubriendo los insectos
10.30 h para niños de 3 a 6 años (1 hora)
– Descubra los pájaros del jardín 10h y 15h30 para 3-6 años (1h)
– Cultivar su jardín secreto
14.30 y 15.30 h para niños de 3 a 6 años (45min)
– Jardín efímero
15:00 y 16:00 para niños de 0 a 3 años (30min)
– Arcilla
10h y 11h para 0-3 años (30min)
-Pintar con verduras y plantas
10h y 15h
-Mediación con animales
10h – 11h – 15h – 16h
Ein Tag zum Thema « Kleiner Garten ».
Freie Aktivitäten (10.00-12.00 Uhr und 14.00-17.30 Uhr) :
– minibauernhof
– familien- und Feinschmeckerbuchhandlung (Lesung um 10:30 Uhr für 3-6-Jährige / um 11:00 Uhr für 0-3-Jährige)
– spielbereich
– nutzen der Bienen im Garten und der Regenwürmer im Boden (14.30 -16.00 Uhr)
– Gemeinsame Herstellung eines Insektenhotels
Duo-Workshop: (Anmeldung vor Ort 15 min vorher)
– Die Märchenstunde
10:30 Uhr für Kinder von 0-3 Jahren
14.30 Uhr für Kinder von 3-6 Jahren
– Käferreise, auf Entdeckungsreise durch die Welt der Insekten
10.30 Uhr für 3- bis 6-Jährige (1 Std.)
– Entdecken wir die Vögel im Garten 10h und 15h30 für 3-6 Jährige (1h)
– Den eigenen geheimen Garten bewirtschaften
14:30 und 15:30 Uhr für 3- bis 6-Jährige (45min)
– Vergänglicher Garten
15h und 16h für 0-3-Jährige (30min)
– Ton
10h und 11h für 0-3 Jahre (30min)
-Malen mit Gemüse und Pflanzen
10h und 15h
-Vermittlung von Tieren
10h – 11h – 15h – 16h
