Atelier des p’tits curieux « Découverte des papillons » 1 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 19 juillet 2023, Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière.

Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière,Gironde

Il y a environ 150 espèces de papillons en France, la diversité de celles-ci sur un même site est synonyme de bonne santé écologique. Chenille, chrysalide et papillon Après une présentation du filet à papillon et avoir appris les gestes du parfait entomologiste, nous partirons en balade et tu pourras t’exercer à la capture dans le plus grand respect des papillons. Un diplôme d’apprenti entomologiste sera décerné aux jeunes participants.

Enfant à partir de 7 ans..

2023-07-19 à ; fin : 2023-07-19 12:00:00. EUR.

1 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Office de Tourisme du Fronsadais

Saint-Germain-de-la-Rivière 33240 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



There are about 150 species of butterflies in France. The diversity of these species on the same site is synonymous with good ecological health. Caterpillar, chrysalis and butterfly After a presentation of the butterfly net and having learned the gestures of the perfect entomologist, we will go for a walk and you will be able to practice capturing butterflies in the greatest respect. A diploma of apprentice entomologist will be awarded to the young participants

Children from 7 years old.

En Francia hay unas 150 especies de mariposas, y su diversidad en un mismo lugar es sinónimo de buena salud ecológica. Oruga, crisálida y mariposa Tras una presentación de la red para mariposas y después de haber aprendido los gestos del perfecto entomólogo, daremos un paseo y podrán practicar la captura de mariposas con el mayor respeto. Se entregará un diploma de aprendiz de entomólogo a los jóvenes participantes.

Niños a partir de 7 años.

In Frankreich gibt es etwa 150 Schmetterlingsarten. Die Vielfalt dieser Arten an einem Ort ist gleichbedeutend mit einer guten ökologischen Gesundheit. Raupe, Puppe und Schmetterling Nach einer Einführung in das Schmetterlingsnetz und dem Erlernen der Handgriffe eines perfekten Entomologen werden wir einen Spaziergang machen, bei dem du dich im respektvollen Fangen von Schmetterlingen üben kannst. Den jungen Teilnehmern wird ein Diplom als Entomologenlehrling verliehen.

Kinder ab 7 Jahren.

