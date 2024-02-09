SPECTACLE CHRISTELLE CHOLET 1 Avenue Bouloumié Vittel, 9 février 2024 20:30, Vittel.

Vittel,Vosges

Retrouvez Christelle Chollet « RECONDITIONNEE »dans son nouveau spectacle. Une Christelle que vous n’avez jamais vue, dans la peau de NABILOU l’influenceuse, de FERDINAND le taureau, d’une prédatrice sexuelle, d’une prof de musique, d’une love coach, d’une DJ et des tubes reconditionnés à la sauce Chollet.

Sketches, Folie et Rock’n’roll, Christelle Chollet ressort ses griffes, accompagnée de ses fidèles musiciens.

Placement assis libre

Une coproduction Ville de Vittel / Le Bruit Qui Pense

Organisation : Service animation – Ville de VITTEL avec la participation financière du Casino Vikings de VITTEL.. Tout public

Vendredi 2024-02-09 20:30:00 fin : 2024-02-09 . 29 EUR.

1 Avenue Bouloumié

Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est



Meet Christelle Chollet « RECONDITIONNEE » in her new show. A Christelle you’ve never seen before, as NABILOU the influencer, FERDINAND the bull, a sexual predator, a music teacher, a love coach, a DJ and hits repackaged Chollet-style.

Sketches, madness and rock’n’roll, Christelle Chollet brings out her claws, accompanied by her faithful musicians.

Free seating

A Ville de Vittel / Le Bruit Qui Pense coproduction

Organized by: Service animation – Ville de VITTEL with financial support from Casino Vikings de VITTEL.

Conoce a Christelle Chollet « RECONDITIONNEE » en su nuevo espectáculo. Una Christelle que nunca has visto antes, como NABILOU el influencer, FERDINAND el toro, un depredador sexual, un profesor de música, un coach del amor, un DJ y éxitos reempaquetados al estilo Chollet.

Sketches, locura y rock’n’roll, Christelle Chollet saca las garras, acompañada de sus fieles músicos.

Aforo libre

Una coproducción de Ville de Vittel / Le Bruit Qui Pense

Organiza: Service animation – Ville de VITTEL con el apoyo financiero del Casino Vikings de VITTEL.

Erleben Sie Christelle Chollet « RECONDITIONNEE » in ihrer neuen Show. Eine Christelle, die Sie noch nie gesehen haben, in der Rolle von NABILOU, der Influencerin, FERDINAND, dem Stier, einer sexuellen Räuberin, einer Musiklehrerin, einem Love Coach, einer DJane und von Hits, die nach Chollets Art neu verpackt wurden.

Sketche, Wahnsinn und Rock’n’Roll, Christelle Chollet fährt ihre Krallen aus, begleitet von ihren treuen Musikern.

Freie Sitzplätze

Eine Koproduktion zwischen der Stadt Vittel und Le Bruit Qui Pense

Organisation: Service animation – Ville de VITTEL mit der finanziellen Beteiligung des Casino Vikings de VITTEL.

