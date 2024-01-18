ONE MAN SHOW ARTUS 1 AVENUE BOULOUMIÉ Vittel, 18 janvier 2024 20:30, Vittel.

Vittel,Vosges

Humour

Dans ce nouveau spectacle ARTUS ne dépassera pas les limites, puisqu’il n’en a aucune !

Placement assis libre

Une coproduction Ville de Vittel / Produc’son. Tout public

Jeudi 2024-01-18 20:30:00 fin : 2024-01-18 . 44 EUR.

1 AVENUE BOULOUMIÉ

Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est



Humor

In this new show, ARTUS won’t cross any boundaries, because he doesn’t have any!

Free seating

A Ville de Vittel / Produc’son coproduction

Humor

En este nuevo espectáculo ARTUS no cruzará ningún límite, ¡porque no tiene ninguno!

Aforo libre

Una coproducción Ville de Vittel / Produc’son

Humor

In dieser neuen Show wird ARTUS keine Grenzen überschreiten, da er keine hat!

Freie Sitzplätze

Eine Koproduktion Stadt Vittel / Produc’son

