Humour
Dans ce nouveau spectacle ARTUS ne dépassera pas les limites, puisqu’il n’en a aucune !
Placement assis libre
Une coproduction Ville de Vittel / Produc’son. Tout public
Jeudi 2024-01-18 20:30:00 fin : 2024-01-18 . 44 EUR.
1 AVENUE BOULOUMIÉ
Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est
Humor
In this new show, ARTUS won’t cross any boundaries, because he doesn’t have any!
Free seating
A Ville de Vittel / Produc’son coproduction
Humor
En este nuevo espectáculo ARTUS no cruzará ningún límite, ¡porque no tiene ninguno!
Aforo libre
Una coproducción Ville de Vittel / Produc’son
Humor
In dieser neuen Show wird ARTUS keine Grenzen überschreiten, da er keine hat!
Freie Sitzplätze
Eine Koproduktion Stadt Vittel / Produc’son
