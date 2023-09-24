Festival Mosaïque_Arts de rue | Ligne Ouverte 1 Avenue Anatole France Montataire, 24 septembre 2023, Montataire.

Montataire,Oise

Sans attache et portée par le vent, Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga évolue sur un fil à vingt mètres de haut. Une aven­ture aérienne et dansée à couper le souffle, ryth­mée par une musique live envoû­tante. Mais aussi une aven­ture collec­tive. Plus d’info sur www.faiencerie-theatre.com.

2023-09-24 fin : 2023-09-24 17:40:00. 0 .

1 Avenue Anatole France

Montataire 60160 Oise Hauts-de-France



Untethered and carried by the wind, Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga evolves on a wire twenty meters high. A breathtaking aerial and dance adventure, punctuated by spellbinding live music. But also a collective adventure. Further info at www.faiencerie-theatre.com

Sin ataduras y llevada por el viento, Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga evoluciona sobre un cable a veinte metros de altura. Una impresionante aventura aérea y de danza, al ritmo de una fascinante música en directo. Pero también es una aventura colectiva. Más información en www.faiencerie-theatre.com

Ohne Fesseln und vom Wind getragen, bewegt sich Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga auf einem Seil in zwanzig Metern Höhe. Ein atemberaubendes Luft- und Tanzabenteuer, das von einer betörenden Live-Musik rhythmisch begleitet wird. Aber auch ein kollektives Abenteuer. Weitere Informationen unter www.faiencerie-theatre.com

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF – Office de Tourisme Creil Sud Oise