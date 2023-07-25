Atelier de Qi Gong 1 Ampouillange Saint-Yrieix-le-Déjalat, 25 juillet 2023, Saint-Yrieix-le-Déjalat.

Saint-Yrieix-le-Déjalat,Corrèze

Gilles Ray revient pour animer un atelier sur un grand classique du Qi Gong : le Qi Gond des huit pièces du brocant de soie.

Il nous expliquera les huit mouvements qui sont en lien avec les médecins et les organes.

À 14h30. Ouvert à tous. Prévoir chaussures légères et vêtements amples.

Inscription conseillée au 06 51 20 44 04..

2023-07-25 fin : 2023-07-25 . .

1 Ampouillange

Saint-Yrieix-le-Déjalat 19300 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Gilles Ray returns to lead a workshop on a great Qi Gong classic: the Qi Gond of the eight pieces of silk brocade.

He will explain the eight movements, which are linked to doctors and organs.

At 2.30pm. Open to all. Please bring light shoes and loose-fitting clothing.

Registration recommended on 06 51 20 44 04.

Gilles Ray vuelve para dirigir un taller sobre un gran clásico del Qi Gong: el Qi Gond de las ocho piezas de brocado de seda.

Explicará los ocho movimientos que están relacionados con los médicos y los órganos.

14.30 h. Abierto a todos. Traer calzado ligero y ropa holgada.

Se recomienda inscribirse en el 06 51 20 44 04.

Gilles Ray kehrt zurück, um einen Workshop über einen großen Qi Gong-Klassiker zu leiten: das Qi Gond der acht Teile des Seidenbrokats.

Er wird uns die acht Bewegungen erklären, die mit den Ärzten und Organen in Verbindung stehen.

14.30 Uhr. Offen für alle. Bitte leichte Schuhe und lockere Kleidung mitbringen.

Anmeldung empfohlen unter 06 51 20 44 04.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Office de tourisme Ventadour Egletons Monédières