SOIRÉE CINÉMA AU STADIUM 1 Allée Gabriel Biénès Toulouse, 9 août 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Le Stadium se transforme en cinéma en plein air à l’occasion de la sortie en salles du film d’animation « Les As de la Jungle 2 » !.

2023-08-09 fin : 2023-08-09 . 5 EUR.

1 Allée Gabriel Biénès STADIUM DE TOULOUSE

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The Stadium is transformed into an open-air cinema for the theatrical release of the animated film « Les As de la Jungle 2 »!

El estadio se transforma en un cine al aire libre con motivo del estreno en cines de la película de animación « Jungle Aces 2 »

Das Stadion verwandelt sich anlässlich des Kinostarts des Animationsfilms « Die Asse des Dschungels 2 » in ein Freiluftkino!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE