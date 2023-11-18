Concert de Soul Limonade 1 Allée du Fils Tarnos, 18 novembre 2023, Tarnos.

Tarnos,Landes

Un cocktail acoustique de blues, soul et de balades jazz. De Robert Johnson à Eric Clapton, de Louis Armstrong à Ray Charles en passant par Alicia Keys et Prince, Jean Guichemerre (guitare/chant) et Maëlys (saxophone/chant), vous offrent un voyage musical façon steamboat. Ils distillent de l’authenticité dans leur reprises et compositions originales et liberté d’improvisation.

Découvrez Soul Lemonade, en partenariat avec La Loco.

RDV à 17h..

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 19:00:00. EUR.

1 Allée du Fils Médiathèque

Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



An acoustic cocktail of blues, soul and jazz ballads. From Robert Johnson to Eric Clapton, from Louis Armstrong to Ray Charles, via Alicia Keys and Prince, Jean Guichemerre (guitar/vocals) and Maëlys (saxophone/vocals) take you on a steamboat-style musical voyage. They distill authenticity in their covers and original compositions, and freedom of improvisation.

Discover Soul Lemonade, in partnership with La Loco.

RDV at 5pm.

Un cóctel acústico de baladas de blues, soul y jazz. De Robert Johnson a Eric Clapton, de Louis Armstrong a Ray Charles, pasando por Alicia Keys y Prince, Jean Guichemerre (guitarra/voz) y Maëlys (saxofón/voz) te llevan en un viaje musical al estilo de los barcos de vapor. Destilan autenticidad en sus versiones y composiciones originales, y le dan libertad para improvisar.

Descubra Soul Lemonade, en colaboración con La Loco.

Nos vemos a las 17:00.

Ein akustischer Cocktail aus Blues, Soul und Jazz-Balladen. Von Robert Johnson bis Eric Clapton, von Louis Armstrong bis Ray Charles, über Alicia Keys und Prince, Jean Guichemerre (Gitarre/Gesang) und Maëlys (Saxophon/Gesang), bieten Ihnen eine musikalische Reise im Steamboat-Stil. Sie verbreiten Authentizität in ihren Coverversionen und Originalkompositionen und lassen der Improvisation freien Lauf.

Entdecken Sie Soul Lemonade, in Zusammenarbeit mit La Loco.

RDV um 17 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT Seignanx