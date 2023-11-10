Jeu de rôle grandeur nature – Soirée enquête… 1 Allée du Fils Tarnos, 10 novembre 2023, Tarnos.

Tarnos,Landes

Lors d’une soirée enquête, chaque joueur incarne un personnage, un peu comme au théâtre mais sans texte à suivre. Improvisez faits et gestes, apportez quelques accessoires et/ou un déguisement pour l’incarner. Vous devrez chercher des indices et résoudre une énigme en interagissant avec les autres joueurs. La fiche de votre personnage vous est remise quelques jours avant le jeu avec des indications sur son caractère, son passé, sa profession…

En route vers Hanoï, le Zeppelin Logis se rend à la prochaine Exposition sur l’Histoire Naturelle Personnels de bord, universitaires et autres passionnés profitent d’un voyage agréable et dépaysant quand soudain, le Capitaine annonce la mort de la scientifique coordinatrice adjointe de l’exposition !

Une création originale YeastGames.com.

Prévoir 4h de jeu. Un repas sera offert au cours de la soirée.

Pour adultes et ados à partir de 15 ans..

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 23:30:00. EUR.

1 Allée du Fils Médiathèque Les Temps Modernes

Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



During an evening of investigation, each player takes on the role of a character, a bit like in theater, but without a script to follow. Improvise your actions and bring along a few props and/or a disguise to play the part. You’ll have to search for clues and solve an enigma by interacting with the other players. You’ll receive a character sheet a few days before the game, with details of your character’s character, background, profession…

En route to Hanoi, the Zeppelin Logis is on its way to the next Natural History Exhibition. Flight attendants, academics and other enthusiasts are enjoying a pleasant and exotic trip, when suddenly the Captain announces the death of the exhibition’s assistant coordinating scientist!

An original creation by YeastGames.com.

Allow 4 hours for play. A meal will be served during the evening.

For adults and teenagers aged 15 and over.

Durante una velada de investigación, cada jugador asume el papel de un personaje, un poco como en el teatro, pero sin un guión que seguir. Improvisa tus acciones y llévate algo de atrezzo y/o un disfraz para interpretar al personaje. Tendrás que buscar pistas y resolver un enigma interactuando con los demás jugadores. Unos días antes de la partida se te entregará una hoja de personaje, con detalles sobre tu carácter, antecedentes, profesión, etc.

En ruta hacia Hanoi, el Zeppelin Logis se dirige a la próxima Exposición de Historia Natural. Azafatas, académicos y otros entusiastas disfrutan de un viaje agradable y relajante cuando, de repente, ¡el capitán anuncia la muerte del científico coordinador adjunto de la exposición!

Una creación original de YeastGames.com.

Prevea 4 horas para el juego. Se servirá una comida durante la velada.

Para adultos y adolescentes a partir de 15 años.

Bei einem Ermittlungsabend schlüpft jeder Spieler in die Rolle eines Charakters, ähnlich wie im Theater, aber ohne Text, der befolgt werden muss. Improvisieren Sie Tatsachen und Gesten, bringen Sie einige Requisiten und/oder eine Verkleidung mit, um diese Person zu verkörpern. Sie müssen nach Hinweisen suchen und ein Rätsel lösen, indem Sie mit den anderen Spielern interagieren. Die Karteikarte Ihres Charakters wird Ihnen einige Tage vor dem Spiel ausgehändigt und enthält Angaben zu seinem Charakter, seiner Vergangenheit, seinem Beruf…

Auf dem Weg nach Hanoi besucht der Zeppelin Logis die nächste Ausstellung über Naturgeschichte Bordpersonal, Akademiker und andere Interessierte genießen eine angenehme und abwechslungsreiche Reise, als der Kapitän plötzlich den Tod der Wissenschaftlerin und stellvertretenden Koordinatorin der Ausstellung ankündigt!

Eine Originalkreation von YeastGames.com.

Planen Sie 4 Stunden Spielzeit ein. Im Laufe des Abends wird ein Essen angeboten.

Für Erwachsene und Jugendliche ab 15 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT Seignanx