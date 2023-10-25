Journées Harry Potter 1 Allée du Fils Tarnos, 25 octobre 2023, Tarnos.

Tarnos,Landes

Plongez dans l’univers de Poudlard…

Mercredi 25 octobre

14h30 :

ATELIER CRÉATIF (7-10 ans) : Crée un Monsterbook ! Et évite de te faire mordre comme Harry.

17h :

CLUEDO HARRY POTTER (dès 11 ans) : À l’école Poudlard, un meurtre est commis. Avec un peu de logique et de déduction, découvre le coupable.

Jeudi 26 octobre à 18h30 :

QUIZ « HARRY POTTER » (dès 14 ans) : Venez tester vos connaissances sur la saga Harry Potter.

Vendredi 27 octobre :

JEUX ET ACTIVITÉS MAGIQUES

À 10h30 pour les 6-9 ans et 14h30 pour les 10-12 ans. Viens déguisé en sorcier si tu peux !

2 novembre à 14h30 :

ESCAPE GAME « MONSTRES EN CAVALE ! » (9-12 ans) suivi d’un goûter. Jeunes enquêteurs en herbe, vous aurez 1h pour retrouver les créatures terrifiantes et résoudre le mystère.

Mardi 31 octobre 16h30 :

CONCOURS DE DÉGUISEMENT ET COSPLAY « HALLOWEEN » (dès 8 ans) : Enfilez le costume de votre personnage préféré !.

1 Allée du Fils Médiathèque Les Temps Modernes

Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Dive into the world of Hogwarts…

Wednesday, October 25

14h30 :

CREATIVE WORKSHOP (7-10 years): Create a Monsterbook! And avoid being bitten like Harry.

17h :

HARRY POTTER CLUEDO (ages 11 and up): A murder has been committed at Hogwarts School. With a little logic and deduction, discover the culprit.

Thursday, October 26 at 6:30pm:

HARRY POTTER QUIZ (ages 14 and up): Test your knowledge of the Harry Potter saga.

Friday, October 27 :

MAGICAL GAMES AND ACTIVITIES

At 10:30 a.m. for 6-9 year-olds and 2:30 p.m. for 10-12 year-olds. Come dressed as a wizard if you can!

november 2 at 2:30 p.m. :

ESCAPE GAME « MONSTERS EN CAVALE! » (ages 9-12) followed by a snack. Aspiring young investigators, you’ll have 1 hour to find the terrifying creatures and solve the mystery.

Tuesday, October 31 4:30pm :

HALLOWEEN » DISGUISE AND COSPLAY COMPETITION (ages 8 and up): Put on your favorite character’s costume!

Sumérjase en el mundo de Hogwarts…

Miércoles 25 de octubre

14h30 :

TALLER CREATIVO (7-10 años): ¡Crea un Monsterbook! Y evita ser mordido como Harry.

17h :

CLUEDO HARRY POTTER (11+): En el colegio Hogwarts se ha cometido un asesinato. Con un poco de lógica y deducción, descubre quién lo ha hecho.

Jueves 26 de octubre a las 18.30h:

QUIZ HARRY POTTER (a partir de 14 años): Ven a poner a prueba tus conocimientos sobre la saga Harry Potter.

Viernes 27 de octubre :

JUEGOS Y ACTIVIDADES MÁGICAS

A las 10.30 h para niños de 6 a 9 años y a las 14.30 h para niños de 10 a 12 años. ¡Ven disfrazado de mago si puedes!

2 de noviembre a las 14.30 h :

JUEGO DE ESCAPADA « MONSTRUOS EN LA CAVALE » (9-12 años) seguido de una merienda. Como jóvenes investigadores en ciernes, dispondrán de 1 hora para encontrar a las terroríficas criaturas y resolver el misterio.

Martes 31 de octubre 16.30 h :

CONCURSO DE DISFRACES Y COSPLAY « HALLOWEEN » (a partir de 8 años): ¡Ponte el disfraz de tu personaje favorito!

Tauchen Sie ein in die Welt von Hogwarts…

Mittwoch, 25. Oktober

14h30 :

KREATIVER WORKSHOP (7-10 Jahre): Erstelle ein Monsterbook! Und vermeide es, wie Harry gebissen zu werden!

17h :

CLUEDO HARRY POTTER (ab 11 Jahren): In der Hogwarts-Schule wird ein Mord begangen. Mit ein bisschen Logik und Kombinationsgabe findest du heraus, wer der Täter ist.

Donnerstag, 26. Oktober um 18:30 Uhr :

QUIZ « HARRY POTTER » (ab 14 Jahren): Testen Sie Ihr Wissen über die Harry-Potter-Saga.

Freitag, den 27. Oktober :

MAGISCHE SPIELE UND AKTIVITÄTEN

Um 10:30 Uhr für 6-9-Jährige und 14:30 Uhr für 10-12-Jährige. Komm verkleidet als Zauberer, wenn du kannst!

2. November um 14:30 Uhr :

ESCAPE GAME « MONSTRES EN CAVALE! » (9-12 Jahre) mit anschließendem Imbiss. Als junge Nachwuchsermittler hast du eine Stunde Zeit, um die furchterregenden Kreaturen zu finden und das Geheimnis zu lüften.

Dienstag, 31. Oktober 16:30 Uhr :

KLEIDERWETTBEWERB UND COSPLAY « HALLOWEEN » (ab 8 Jahren): Schlüpfen Sie in das Kostüm Ihrer Lieblingsfigur!

