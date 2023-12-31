Nouvel an pétillant au Loisium 1 allée de la Sapinière Mutigny
Nouvel an pétillant au Loisium 1 allée de la Sapinière Mutigny, 31 décembre 2023, Mutigny.
Mutigny,Marne
Réveillon du Nouvel An & Champagne – l’accord parfait ! Nous avons la bonne combinaison pour commencer 2024
NOUVEL AN ‑soirée DJ & beaucoup de détente au Spa Club. Cliquez, réservez et bonjour 2024 !
Nos points forts du Nouvel An :
31.12. :
dîner 6 plats au restaurant L’Horisium
célebration du NOUVEL AN & ‑soirée DJ jusqu’à 3H00 du matin
LOISIUM surprise de la nouvelle année en chambre
01.01. :
LAZY.LOISIUM.BREAKFAST | de 09H00 à 13H00
Départ tardif jusqu’à 13H00
LOISIUM CLASSICS
1 nuit en chambre design avec petit-déjeuner buffet
détente totale au LOISIUM Spa Club avec saunas et piscine extérieure chauffée
fruits frais et fruits secs tous les jours au Spa Bar
à votre disposition : Sac spa LOISIUM, peignoirs et chaussons.
2023-12-31 fin : 2024-01-01 . .
1 allée de la Sapinière Loisium Hôtel & Spa
Mutigny 51160 Marne Grand Est
New Year’s Eve & Champagne? the perfect match! We have the right combination to start 2024
NEW YEAR?DJ night & lots of relaxation at the Spa Club. Click, book and hello 2024!
Our New Year’s highlights :
31.12. :
6-course dinner at L?Horisium restaurant
nEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION & DJ party until 3am
LOISIUM New Year surprise in your room
01.01. :
LAZY.LOISIUM.BREAKFAST | from 09:00 to 13:00
Late check-out until 1:00 pm
LOISIUM CLASSICS
1 night in a designer room with buffet breakfast
total relaxation at the LOISIUM Spa Club with saunas and heated outdoor pool
fresh fruit and dried fruit daily at the Spa Bar
at your disposal: LOISIUM spa bag, bathrobes and slippers
Nochevieja y champán… ¡la combinación perfecta! Tenemos la combinación perfecta para dar el pistoletazo de salida al 2024
Noche de fin de año y mucha relajación en el Spa Club. Haz clic, reserva y ¡hola 2024!
Lo más destacado de Año Nuevo :
31.12. :
cena de 6 platos en el restaurante L’Horisium
cELEBRACIÓN DE AÑO NUEVO y noche de DJ hasta las 3 de la madrugada
Sorpresa de Año Nuevo LOISIUM en su habitación
01.01. :
DESAYUNO LAZY.LOISIUM | de 09:00 a 13:00
Late check-out hasta las 13:00
LOISIUM CLÁSICO
1 noche en habitación de diseño con desayuno buffet
relajación total en el LOISIUM Spa Club con saunas y piscina exterior climatizada
fruta fresca y frutos secos todos los días en el Spa Bar
a su disposición: bolsa de spa LOISIUM, albornoces y zapatillas
Silvesterparty & Champagner – die perfekte Kombination! Wir haben die richtige Kombination, um 2024 zu beginnen
NEUJAHR ?DJ-Party & viel Entspannung im Spa Club. Klicken, buchen und hallo 2024!
Unsere Silvester-Highlights :
31.12. :
6-Gänge-Menü im Restaurant L’Horisium
nEUJAHRESFEIER & ?DJ-Party bis 3:00 Uhr morgens
LOISIUM Neujahrsüberraschung auf dem Zimmer
01.01. :
LAZY.LOISIUM.BREAKFAST | von 09:00 bis 13:00 Uhr
Später Check-out bis 13H00
LOISIUM CLASSICS
1 Nacht in einem Designerzimmer mit Frühstücksbuffet
totale Entspannung im LOISIUM Spa Club mit Saunen und beheiztem Außenpool
täglich frisches Obst und Trockenfrüchte an der Spa Bar
zu Ihrer Verfügung: LOISIUM Spa-Beutel, Bademäntel und Hausschuhe
Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Office de tourisme Epernay en Champagne