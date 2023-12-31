Nouvel an pétillant au Loisium 1 allée de la Sapinière Mutigny, 31 décembre 2023, Mutigny.

Mutigny,Marne

Réveillon du Nouvel An & Champagne – l’accord parfait ! Nous avons la bonne combinaison pour commencer 2024

NOUVEL AN ‑soirée DJ & beaucoup de détente au Spa Club. Cliquez, réservez et bonjour 2024 !

Nos points forts du Nouvel An :

31.12. :

dîner 6 plats au restaurant L’Horisium

célebration du NOUVEL AN & ‑soirée DJ jusqu’à 3H00 du matin

LOISIUM surprise de la nouvelle année en chambre

01.01. :

LAZY.LOISIUM.BREAKFAST | de 09H00 à 13H00

Départ tardif jusqu’à 13H00

LOISIUM CLASSICS

1 nuit en chambre design avec petit-déjeuner buffet

détente totale au LOISIUM Spa Club avec saunas et piscine extérieure chauffée

fruits frais et fruits secs tous les jours au Spa Bar

à votre disposition : Sac spa LOISIUM, peignoirs et chaussons.

2023-12-31 fin : 2024-01-01 . .

1 allée de la Sapinière Loisium Hôtel & Spa

Mutigny 51160 Marne Grand Est



New Year’s Eve & Champagne? the perfect match! We have the right combination to start 2024

NEW YEAR?DJ night & lots of relaxation at the Spa Club. Click, book and hello 2024!

Our New Year’s highlights :

31.12. :

6-course dinner at L?Horisium restaurant

nEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION & DJ party until 3am

LOISIUM New Year surprise in your room

01.01. :

LAZY.LOISIUM.BREAKFAST | from 09:00 to 13:00

Late check-out until 1:00 pm

LOISIUM CLASSICS

1 night in a designer room with buffet breakfast

total relaxation at the LOISIUM Spa Club with saunas and heated outdoor pool

fresh fruit and dried fruit daily at the Spa Bar

at your disposal: LOISIUM spa bag, bathrobes and slippers

Nochevieja y champán… ¡la combinación perfecta! Tenemos la combinación perfecta para dar el pistoletazo de salida al 2024

Noche de fin de año y mucha relajación en el Spa Club. Haz clic, reserva y ¡hola 2024!

Lo más destacado de Año Nuevo :

31.12. :

cena de 6 platos en el restaurante L’Horisium

cELEBRACIÓN DE AÑO NUEVO y noche de DJ hasta las 3 de la madrugada

Sorpresa de Año Nuevo LOISIUM en su habitación

01.01. :

DESAYUNO LAZY.LOISIUM | de 09:00 a 13:00

Late check-out hasta las 13:00

LOISIUM CLÁSICO

1 noche en habitación de diseño con desayuno buffet

relajación total en el LOISIUM Spa Club con saunas y piscina exterior climatizada

fruta fresca y frutos secos todos los días en el Spa Bar

a su disposición: bolsa de spa LOISIUM, albornoces y zapatillas

Silvesterparty & Champagner – die perfekte Kombination! Wir haben die richtige Kombination, um 2024 zu beginnen

NEUJAHR ?DJ-Party & viel Entspannung im Spa Club. Klicken, buchen und hallo 2024!

Unsere Silvester-Highlights :

31.12. :

6-Gänge-Menü im Restaurant L’Horisium

nEUJAHRESFEIER & ?DJ-Party bis 3:00 Uhr morgens

LOISIUM Neujahrsüberraschung auf dem Zimmer

01.01. :

LAZY.LOISIUM.BREAKFAST | von 09:00 bis 13:00 Uhr

Später Check-out bis 13H00

LOISIUM CLASSICS

1 Nacht in einem Designerzimmer mit Frühstücksbuffet

totale Entspannung im LOISIUM Spa Club mit Saunen und beheiztem Außenpool

täglich frisches Obst und Trockenfrüchte an der Spa Bar

zu Ihrer Verfügung: LOISIUM Spa-Beutel, Bademäntel und Hausschuhe

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Office de tourisme Epernay en Champagne