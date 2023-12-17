Concert Gospel 1 Allée de la Basilique La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent, 1 décembre 2023, La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent.

La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent,Deux-Sèvres

Boc’Heart Gospel Singers et Parth’Light Gospel, dirigés par Sylvie Drouet et Anne-Marielle Comuce et accompagnés au piano par Harry Léonard, vous transportent dans l’ambiance de Noël à travers des chants Gospel.

En partenariat avec l’École de musique de Parthenay-Gâtine.

Avec l’aimable autorisation du diocèse..

2023-12-17 fin : 2023-12-17 . EUR.

1 Allée de la Basilique Basilique de Pitié

La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent 79430 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Boc’Heart Gospel Singers and Parth’Light Gospel, led by Sylvie Drouet and Anne-Marielle Comuce, with piano accompaniment by Harry Léonard, will transport you into the Christmas spirit with their gospel songs.

In partnership with the École de musique de Parthenay-Gâtine.

Courtesy of the diocese.

Boc’Heart Gospel Singers y Parth’Light Gospel, dirigidos por Sylvie Drouet y Anne-Marielle Comuce y acompañados al piano por Harry Léonard, le transportarán al espíritu navideño con sus canciones gospel.

En colaboración con la escuela de música de Parthenay-Gâtine.

Cortesía de la diócesis.

Boc’Heart Gospel Singers und Parth’Light Gospel, geleitet von Sylvie Drouet und Anne-Marielle Comuce und am Klavier begleitet von Harry Léonard, versetzen Sie mit Gospelgesängen in weihnachtliche Stimmung.

In Partnerschaft mit der Musikschule Parthenay-Gâtine.

Mit freundlicher Genehmigung der Diözese.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT Bocage Bressuirais