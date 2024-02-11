0WAVE La Bellevilloise Paris, dimanche 11 février 2024.

Le dimanche 11 février 2024

de 17h30 à 22h00

.Public adultes. payant Préventes : 28.5 EUR

Cult of Ya présente 0WAVE en concert à la Bellevilloise !

0WAVE (prononcé comme YOUNG WAVE) est un groupe d’artistes sud-coréen sous la bannière de PYRAT. Les membres sont VIIN, MODS, wooseojun, yukon, et Aiboy. Le crew a fait ses débuts le 14 décembre 2022 avec l’album EP, off the wall. Le crew a été formé par VIIN et fondé par Colde.

La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer 75020 Paris

Métro -> 3 : Gambetta (Paris) (608m)

Bus -> 96 : Henri Chevreau (Paris) (223m)

Vélib -> Boyer – Ménilmontant (54.96m)

0WAVE