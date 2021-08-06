Salon-de-Provence Abbaye de Sainte Croix Bouches-du-Rhône, Salon-de-Provence ▲COMPLET▲ ABBAYE SURPRISES Abbaye de Sainte Croix Salon-de-Provence Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Programme surprise. Qui joue quoi, quand ? c’est la surprise Emmanuel Pahud, Denizcan Eren flûte Maja Avramović violon Mathilde Lebert hautbois Eric Le Sage piano Marina Viotti mezzo-soprano Albert Guinovart piano Quatuor Mona Paul Meyer clarinette et bien d’autres… ♫♫♫ Abbaye de Sainte Croix Route du Val de Cuech 13300 Salon de Provence Salon-de-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

