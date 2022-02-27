† Nero Kane / I / Dark Folk Psyche † Urgence Disk Records, 27 février 2022, Genève.

Urgence Disk Records, le dimanche 27 février à 17:00

† Nero Kane is an Italian psych dark folk songwriter with an intimate, minimal and decadent path. Both in his vocals and guitar style, his European roots intertwine with America’s desert rock sound in a project full of emotional vision. With an eye open to blues and classic songwriting, his music is particularly concerned with death, religion and love. † His debut LP “Love In A Dying World” was recorded and produced in Los Angeles by Joe Cardamone of Valley Recording Company (The Icarus Line / Holy War, among his collaborations The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Cult, James Williamson / The Stooges, Warren Ellis and Mark Lanegan), and released on November 30th, 2018 for LA art collective American Primitive. His sound has been critically defined as a suspended and crepuscular music where the melancholy of Nick Cave and the last Johnny Cash are mixed in a spare psych-folk and stark blues-rock with a distant, lost and frozen voice. The album was launched with an experimental film shot in California by Italian visual artist, performer and filmmaker Samantha Stella, who joins Nero Kane in the live set on vocals and keyboards. The film was screened in museums and art galleries. The duo performed in many Italian and European venues, including theaters and churches, up to their tour in UK in February 2020, described by Backseat Mafia (UK) review as a live where “there is an intensity, a sense of foreboding that is heightened routinely by intense atmospherics which makes it unique.” † His second album “Tales of Faith and Lunacy”, recorded and produced near Venice in Italy by Matt Bordin of Outside Inside Studio (Squadra Omega, among his recordings and productions Thurston Moore / Sonic Youth, Michael Zerang, Jackie O’ Motherfucker, Delaney Davidson), was released on October 30th, 2020 in vinyl, CD and cassette via Berlin psych label Nasoni Records and Italian labels BloodRock Records and Anacortes Records. “Tales of Faith and Lunacy” is a visionary story with a cinematic flavor, a timeless journey conceived in a personal vision of faith between spirituality and passion. The album, featuring Samantha Stella as singer, musician and lyricist, and Nicola Manzan (Bologna Violenta) as guest violinist, unfolds in a desert landscape where medieval European mystical influences blend with the flavour of the American West to weave a gloomy, minimal psychedelia. † References in Nero Kane’s style, and therefore in the relative films’ aesthetics, can be found in the sick sound of Nick Cave, in the melancholy of Johnny Cash, in the insanity of Nico, in the darkness of Béla Tarr’s “The Turin Horse”, in the desert territories of Wim Wenders’ “Paris, Texas”, in the shamanic spirit of Jim Jarmusch’s “Dead Man” and in the visionary border landscapes of Cormac McCarthy

Prix libre pour les artistes

Urgence Disk Records 4 place des volontaires 1204 Genève



