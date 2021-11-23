LE FESTIVAL CULTURE BAR-BARS ANIME NANTES LES 25 26 ET 27 NOVEMBRE

La 19e édition du Festival Culture Bar-Bars aura lieu les 25, 26 et 27 novembre 2021 ! Le festival Culture Bar-Bars, fondé par le collectif Culture Bar-Bars, propose 546 concerts et spectacles dans 200 lieux répartis dans 50 villes et communes ! Il incarne le rôle fondamental de ces petits lieux de diffusion que sont les cafés concerts et les cafés cultures dans l’émergence culturelle et artistique et le vivre ensemble dans nos villes et nos villages. Découvrez le programme dans tous les départements de France ici et ci-dessous dans quelques grandes villes :
mar 23
REMI BRANNON ET MUSICIENS DE DANNAN
23 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
MANGINA WALDECK
24 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
CAPTAIN FROG AND TOADS PERLE
24 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
CHELMI + LOS BOMBON LE CABOULOT
24 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 42 rue de la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
mer 24
YEGGMEN ZAZOU
24 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
SCENE OUVERTE MUSICALE AU CHAT NOIR
24 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 13 allée Duguay-Trouin, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
LE COLLECTIF A L’ARRACHE CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE
24 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
MOTORAMA FERRAILLEUR
24 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles - Hangar à Bananes, 44200 Nantes
mer 24
NICOLAS JULES BELLE DE JOUR
24 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 place du 51è Régiment d'Artillerie, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
MAP WALDECK
24 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
KONG TRACK’N’ART
24 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
OAKLAND DUO DE DANNAN
24 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
ENID GAY DJ ZAZOU
24 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ALIEXPRESS ET LES 40 VOLEUSES ZAZOU
25 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
404 NO SOUND NARCISSE
25 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue Guépin, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
SEA OF MINDS SAINT-GEORGES
25 novembre 2021 18:00 - 21:00
Nantes 1 boulevard des Batignolles, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ANNA AKOH LE PETIT MARAIS
25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:00
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
LE GRENIER A BLAGUE MAISON CAFÉ
25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 20:30
Nantes 4 rue Lebrun, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
LES ECHAPPES PERLE
25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 20:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
SAIN & FRIENDS SAIN
25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:30
Nantes 93 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
DRAW ME A BUTT DE DANNAN
25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 20:30
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
THE BLACKSCRATCHERS WALDECK
25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 22:00
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
RYODDSON MACALLAN
25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:30
Nantes 1 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
TOURNOI DE PALETS VENDEENS SALES GOSSES
25 novembre 2021 19:30 - 22:00
Nantes 15 rue de Crucy, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
AS POTIRONT INDUSTRIE
25 novembre 2021 19:30 - 23:00
Nantes 2 boulevard de Launay, 44100 Nantes
jeu 25
ARTEFAKT AUX P’TITS JOUEURS
25 novembre 2021 19:30 - 23:30
Nantes 23 rue du Port Guichard, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
KARAOKÉ HOPOPOP
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 allée du Port Maillard, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
GUTS DJ SET ARLETTE CAFE
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 12 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
VIPERE LE CABOULOT
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 42 rue de la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
LENPARROT BAR DU COIN
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:59
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
KREEZY LE GRASBON
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:30
Nantes 18 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MAXIME STOCKNER POULP’
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:00
Nantes 2 rue Léon Maître, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
TANTRIC CLUB ZAZOU
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:00
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
TRIO LABESS & LEILA BOUNOUS PERLE
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
BALKANIK PROJECT AU CHAT NOIR
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 allée Duguay-Trouin, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
DOPLER PIOCHE
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
LAGEDO DO SAMBA LE WATTIGNIES
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 13 boulevard des Martyrs Nantais de la Résistance, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
LARYS SMITH X BAN STAZIC GRANDE BARGE
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 8 rue Grande Biesse, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
LOUKOUMAKI BALKABAR
25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:00
Nantes 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes
jeu 25
MIX ÉCLECTIQUE RADIO DY10 MONSIEUR MACHIN
25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:50
Nantes 5 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
COFFEES AND CIGARETTES CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE
25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
JAM SESSION POUM POUM T’CHAK
25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 19 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ANISETTE ET LES GLAÇONS GRASLIN DE FOLIE
25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Racine, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MINKA MAISON CAFÉ
25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue Lebrun, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ÄMELAST CAFÉ DU CINÉMA
25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue des Carmélites, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
LE GANG DES PTITS TROUS LA FEE VERTE
25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 2 place de l'Ecluse, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
FAKE TWINS LA FORGE
25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 43 rue Gambetta, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
UNDEFINED CASCABEL
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
DJ CLB PAPA DOBLE
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
LES TROMPETTES DE FALLOPE DOCK YARD
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
CROCHE DEDANS CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 bis rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
FRANCIS MICHEL ANGE ET PAUL COQUIN CAF’K
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
WHAT DA FUNK PERROK’
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 rue de la Bâclerie, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
JAKEZ & THE JACKS BUCK MULLIGAN’S
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 12 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
IDIK SHAFT
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 14 rue des Petites Ecuries, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ZEPPO & RUDVAL MOJO
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 79 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
BLYAT BRASS STYLE TRACK’N’ART
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
HÉRON & DUVAL DROLE DE BARGE
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes Quai Malakoff, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
TILMANN VOLZ PAINBAR
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 5 place de la République, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
MADE IN MEIRAX BARONS PERCHES
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:50
Nantes 22 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
RITA CARLTON MIX DUCHESSE
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:50
Nantes 87 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
YEGGMEN BRAS DE FER
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 20 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
CHRIS ROLLING SQUAD DE DANNAN
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
AAMOK LIVE BAR
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
POLYBIUS BUBBA GUMP
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 4 rue des Chapeliers, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
KOFFEE ZYGO BAR
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 35 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
PARDON MY FRENCH RIBOULDINGUE
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 33 rue de Verdun, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MONASOL PRINCESSE ABIBICHE
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 rue Paul Bellamy, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
KOKOPELI BELLE DE JOUR
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 place du 51è Régiment d'Artillerie, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
HI-FI GEN + DJ MATAÏ CHEZ MAURICE
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 14 cours Sully, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
THE TWIN SOULS + GUEST LE MICHELET
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
FFT DELIRIUM CAFÉ
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 19 allée Baco, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MICHEL MICHEL COUP DU LAPIN
25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
BAZIL ET MIMIL DU FANTASTIKS CREW BAIN ROUGE
25 novembre 2021 21:30 - 23:50
Nantes 7 allée de la Maison Rouge, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
LA WALOU PAWS
25 novembre 2021 21:30 - 23:30
Nantes 31 bis rue la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
F(L)OUTRE ZAZOU
25 novembre 2021 21:30 - 22:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
DAYDARA LE GRASBON
25 novembre 2021 21:30 - 23:00
Nantes 18 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ROCK N’ROLL BINGO LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY
25 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 23 boulevard de Chantenay, 44100 Nantes
jeu 25
INUIT SOUNDSYTEM CAF’K
25 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
N’GWA GRANDE BARGE
25 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue Grande Biesse, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
MEZZCALEROS DE DANNAN
25 novembre 2021 22:30 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MAD FOXES ZAZOU
25 novembre 2021 22:30 - 23:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
PACO TYSON SOUND SYSTEM SALUT MARCEL
25 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MORGAN SELLER LE PETIT MARAIS
25 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
DE LA CHASSE ZAZOU
26 novembre 2021 18:00 - 20:00
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
OR’L DJ SET ARLETTE CAFE
26 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 12 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
SAME O/MATE 44 TOURS
26 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
BLACK DUCK SAINT-GEORGES
26 novembre 2021 18:00 - 21:00
Nantes 1 boulevard des Batignolles, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
JEAN YO ET JU ACE MACALLAN
26 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:00
Nantes 1 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
THE BACKSCRATCHERS LE CHANTENAY
26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 33 place Jean Macé, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
MAX AND THE FREAKY BUDS LIVE BAR
26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
PHILIPPE MENARD WALDECK
26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
FREDOX SALES GOSSES
26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 22:00
Nantes 15 rue de Crucy, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ICI ET PAS AILLEURS PERLE
26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ULTRA DUPLO DE DANNAN
26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 20:30
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
BOB’S NOT DEAD CHEZ PESTE ET CHIPIE
26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:30
Nantes 16 boulevard Joliot Curie, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
CHIC FACTORY LE PETIT MARAIS
26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:00
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
SISLEY SNIPES/ DEE K/ OUSKA PAINBAR
26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 22:30
Nantes 5 place de la République, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
LA LOMA INDUSTRIE
26 novembre 2021 19:30 - 23:00
Nantes 2 boulevard de Launay, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
PEDRO DO VALE SAIN
26 novembre 2021 19:30 - 21:30
Nantes 93 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
RYODDSON LE GRASBON
26 novembre 2021 19:30 - 21:30
Nantes 18 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ERIC AND THE ROLLANDES BALKABAR
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:00
Nantes 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
KARAOKE PIOCHE
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ROBOCK ZAZOU
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
AKALMY L’ARROSOIR
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 48 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
NOTY DJ SET BUBBA GUMP
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue des Chapeliers, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
IREKE NARCISSE
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue Guépin, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
JAM SESSION GROOVY CLUB HOPOPOP
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 allée du Port Maillard, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
SCYLLA WAREHOUSE
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
CONDOR CREW 1ERE PARTIE BAR DU COIN
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
JEAN – PAUL DUCHESSE
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 87 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ANTI FIASCO LE 13 ET 3
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 place du Bouffay, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
W&W’S BAIN ROUGE
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:50
Nantes 7 allée de la Maison Rouge, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
MAXWELL FARRINGTON SOLO GRANDE BARGE
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 8 rue Grande Biesse, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
JEAN-CLAUDE CRYSTAL CHEZ MAURICE
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 14 cours Sully, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ONDA LIBRE LE WATTIGNIES
26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 13 boulevard des Martyrs Nantais de la Résistance, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
SESSION RAP ET BEAT BOX POUM POUM T’CHAK
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 19 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
BAMBA CREW MONSIEUR MACHIN
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:50
Nantes 5 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ACOUSTIC LADYLAND AUX P’TITS JOUEURS
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 23 rue du Port Guichard, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
BORIS VIANDE LA FEE VERTE
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:50
Nantes 2 place de l'Ecluse, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
SPIDER ZED FERRAILLEUR
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles - Hangar à Bananes, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
CHARLY BLUES AU CHAT NOIR
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 13 allée Duguay-Trouin, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
BALKANIK PROJECT CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
SUPERMOON CAFÉ DU CINÉMA
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue des Carmélites, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
DÏE MORG CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 2 bis rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
YOLANDE BASHING ET DJ SET LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:50
Nantes 23 boulevard de Chantenay, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
LITTLE TOM – ONE MAN BAND LA FORGE
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 43 rue Gambetta, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
LES OLD BUSHMILLS GRASLIN DE FOLIE
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Racine, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ELSA MANGOUSTE
26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 30 rue Fouré, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
DJ SET PERROK’
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 rue de la Bâclerie, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
DYNAMO, AC/DC BON SCOTT TRIBUTE BAND DOCK YARD
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
NO CHIEFS DELIRIUM CAFÉ
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 19 allée Baco, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
WHAT DA FUNK SHAFT
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 14 rue des Petites Ecuries, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
TAMPA ROAD BUCK MULLIGAN’S
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 12 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
WESH BRAÜ BAROUDEUR
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 43 rue du Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
MICHEL VS MICHEL TIKI BAR
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 17 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
DJ MOAR MAISON CAFÉ
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue Lebrun, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
MICHEL MERCURY BARONS PERCHES
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:50
Nantes 22 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
A BURIAL AT SEA + GUEST LE MICHELET
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
INDIRA AND THE SUGAR TREATS PRINCESSE ABIBICHE
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 rue Paul Bellamy, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
FLASH-BACK JOHN MC BYRNE AND CO
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
DENIS AGENET & THE NOLAPSTERS ZYGO BAR
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 35 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
TICKLES LIVE BAR
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS SOMPIN’ BIGFOOT CHEZ LULU
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 1 place du Bouffay, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
A LA LEGERE PERLE
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
BLACK BOYS ON MOPED COUP DU LAPIN
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
THE VERMINS RIBOULDINGUE
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 33 rue de Verdun, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
IDIK POULP’
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 rue Léon Maître, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
THE REPTILES TRACK’N’ART
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ROCK ROLL REMEMBER (RRR) BRAS DE FER
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 20 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
THE LOIRE VALLEY CALYPSOS Ô TEMPS DES COPAINS
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue Beausoleil, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ZEPPO & DUVAL DROLE DE BARGE
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes Quai Malakoff, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
STABAR CASCABEL
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes
ven 26
PROFESSEURE POSTÉRIEURE BALKABAR
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
TOXXIC TV DE DANNAN
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
LA PETAQUITA PAPA DOBLE
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 4 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ZAHO DE SAGAZAN AND FRIENDS CAF’K
26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
MATILIN.FR PAWS
26 novembre 2021 21:30 - 23:30
Nantes 31 bis rue la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
MADAME OSCAR CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE
26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 bis rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
KARAOKÉ DU BALKABAR BALKABAR
26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:00
Nantes 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
JULLIAN / JØN / RENØ / LABAGE BAR DU COIN
26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:59
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ATEMI MOJO
26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 22:30
Nantes 79 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
INUIT SOUNDSYTEM CAF’K
26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
FUMO NERO DUCHESSE
26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 87 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
LAGON MANGOUSTE
26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 30 rue Fouré, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
MADE IN MEIRAX ZAZOU
26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
SANDY SANDALS GRANDE BARGE
26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue Grande Biesse, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
OVERDRIVERS DE DANNAN
26 novembre 2021 22:30 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
PACO TYSON TAKE OVER & GUEST SALUT MARCEL
26 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ARNAUD FLEJSZER LE PETIT MARAIS
26 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
MIX ROCK AVEC VICKY ET NICO FLORIDE
26 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 4 rue Saint Domingue, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
HARDCORE UNTIL DEATH FLORIDE
26 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 4 rue Saint Domingue, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
QUENTIN SCHNEIDER WAREHOUSE
26 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
IRENE DRESEL WAREHOUSE
26 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
N’TO WAREHOUSE
26 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
LENA MACADAM
26 novembre 2021 23:50 - 23:59
Nantes 17 rue Jules Launey, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
UN MONDO DI SOLE, CLARA SANTICCHIA BELLE DE JOUR
27 novembre 2021 11:00 - 12:30
Nantes 4 place du 51è Régiment d'Artillerie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
BO WEAVIL COMBO LE CHANTENAY
27 novembre 2021 13:00 - 15:00
Nantes 33 place Jean Macé, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
SÉANCE DE MASSAGES CHEZ LES FILLES
27 novembre 2021 15:00 - 19:00
Nantes 1 rue des Deux Ponts, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
TILMANN VOLTZ LE CHANTENAY
27 novembre 2021 15:00 - 17:00
Nantes 33 place Jean Macé, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
TBA 44 TOURS
27 novembre 2021 16:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
DJ MOIGNON/DJ YANOS & GUEST SALES GOSSES
27 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 15 rue de Crucy, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
FIFRE CREW: I-JOSHUA/KAMA DUB/SHAKTI PAINBAR
27 novembre 2021 18:00 - 22:30
Nantes 5 place de la République, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
LE SENSATIONNEL MAJOR UT CHEZ PESTE ET CHIPIE
27 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 16 boulevard Joliot Curie, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
JOHANNA REYJASSE MACALLAN
27 novembre 2021 18:30 - 23:00
Nantes 1 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
44.2 FIEVRE AU CHAT NOIR
27 novembre 2021 18:30 - 21:00
Nantes 13 allée Duguay-Trouin, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
THE REPTILES DE DANNAN
27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 20:30
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ALEX DE VREE LE CANARD BOITEUX
27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue de l'Echelle, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
SALGA LA LUNA PIOCHE
27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ATTIC OF TEMPLE LIVE BAR
27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
RIDWELLO LE PETIT MARAIS
27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:00
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LUCKY DUKE CASCABEL
27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 22:00
Nantes 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DRAG NIGHT LE MICHELET
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
NINA CAF’K
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:30
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
POPOFSKI BARONS PERCHES
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:50
Nantes 22 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LO’JO TRIBAN PERLE
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
GRAUSS BOUTIQUE ZAZOU
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:00
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
RYODDSON BUBBA GUMP
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:30
Nantes 4 rue des Chapeliers, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DÏE MORG ARLETTE CAFE
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 12 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
RED CABBAGE FLEURS DU MALT
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:00
Nantes 15 bis allée du Commandant Charcot, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
CHACADELIK LE WATTIGNIES
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 13 boulevard des Martyrs Nantais de la Résistance, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
CONDOR CREW 2EME PARTIE BAR DU COIN
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
PARCOURS SANTE BALKABAR
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:00
Nantes 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
DOPLER NARCISSE
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue Guépin, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS STOMPIN’ BIGFOOT MOJO
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 79 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
VALERIE ET LES RIVER’S KIDS LE CABOULOT
27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 42 rue de la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
THE LOIRE VALLEY CALYPSOS MANGOUSTE
27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 30 rue Fouré, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
BALKANIK PROJECT GRASLIN DE FOLIE
27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Racine, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
MIX ATEMI ET MICHEL DE TRENTEMOULT MONSIEUR MACHIN
27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:50
Nantes 5 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
SUPERJOY POUM POUM T’CHAK
27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 19 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
L’ARNAQUE LA FEE VERTE
27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 2 place de l'Ecluse, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
CAVALO AVEC GUIFF AND PERCY BAIN ROUGE
27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 7 allée de la Maison Rouge, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ZENZILE SOUND SYSTEM CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE
27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
FREDOX PAPA DOBLE
27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
OPINION CAFÉ DU CINÉMA
27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue des Carmélites, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LES P’TITS GOUAILLEURS LA FORGE
27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 43 rue Gambetta, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
CORBO BELLE DE JOUR
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 place du 51è Régiment d'Artillerie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LES KANGOUROUS AU CHAT NOIR
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 allée Duguay-Trouin, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
KARAOKÉ JOHN MC BYRNE AND CO
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
BIRDS OF NAZCA LIVE BAR
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
USEFUL KID ATOMIC’S CAFÉ
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 6 cours Olivier de Clisson, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
THE ROYAL PREMIERS DUCHESSE
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 87 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DJ SET FUNKY LOWFIT & JU ACE MAISON CAFÉ
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue Lebrun, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
SOLAR PROJECT DROLE DE BARGE
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes Quai Malakoff, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
THE HORNY WACKERS TRACK’N’ART
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DJ SET STONE ET CHARBON RIBOULDINGUE
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 33 rue de Verdun, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LES FANTASTIKS DELIRIUM CAFÉ
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 19 allée Baco, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
MICHEL MERCURY CHEZ LULU
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:50
Nantes 1 place du Bouffay, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
SERGE ET SIMON HOPOPOP
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 allée du Port Maillard, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DJ SET POULP’
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 rue Léon Maître, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DJ SET SHAFT
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 14 rue des Petites Ecuries, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
JEUN KLAUS CAF’K
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
RAS ABUBAKAR SAIN
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 93 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
MARABOUT ORKESTRA Ô TEMPS DES COPAINS
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue Beausoleil, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ODJO COUP DU LAPIN
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
THE FREAKY BUDS ZYGO BAR
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 35 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
WESH BRAÜ CAFÉ DE L’ILE
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 19 Quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LITTLE FAT LIVER BUCK MULLIGAN’S
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 12 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
JUICE DOCK YARD
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
IDIK PERROK’
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 rue de la Bâclerie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ALEXIS ELVIN L’R DE RIEN
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 17 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LA JAM BAROUDEUR
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 43 rue du Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
NO CHIEFS CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 bis rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
MOZ COLIN PRINCESSE ABIBICHE
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 rue Paul Bellamy, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ANDY L. HAWKINS DE DANNAN
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
PIANO NOIR PIOCHE
27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
JEAN-PAUL ZAZOU
27 novembre 2021 21:30 - 22:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
STEPH OSBGS (P.U.R.E/RAVELATIONS) LE GRASBON
27 novembre 2021 21:30 - 23:30
Nantes 18 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
TEUF 3000 PIOCHE
27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
FREAKY FAMILY PAWS
27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 31 bis rue la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
DJ TOM SELECT CASCABEL
27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DJ SET TRANSATLANTIQUE CHILLY JAY LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY
27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 23 boulevard de Chantenay, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
INUIT SOUNDSYTEM CAF’K
27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DJ SET YOANN BARETT TIKI BAR
27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 17 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
GUEST GUGU JSP + JULLIAN / JØN / RENØ / LABAGE BAR DU COIN
27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:59
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
BURLESQUE FREAKY FOLIE BARONS PERCHES
27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:00
Nantes 22 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
OVERDRIVERS DE DANNAN
27 novembre 2021 22:30 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
FUMO NERO ZAZOU
27 novembre 2021 22:30 - 23:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
MANU K LE PETIT MARAIS
27 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
PACO TYSON TAKE OVER & GUEST SALUT MARCEL
27 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
MIX ROCK AVEC VICKY ET NICO FLORIDE
27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 4 rue Saint Domingue, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
CONCERT-CLUB GRAVATS X ANDROGYNE MACADAM
27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 17 rue Jules Launey, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
ELIASZ WAREHOUSE
27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
BOB SINCLAR WAREHOUSE
27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
PHILLIPE B WAREHOUSE
27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
DAN BONO WAREHOUSE
27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
dim 28
CAVALIER PIOCHE
28 novembre 2021 14:30 - 16:30
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
VALERIE & LES RIVER’S KIDS WALDECK
28 novembre 2021 15:30 - 18:00
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
TWINKLE TONES BAR DU COIN
28 novembre 2021 16:00 - 20:00
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
CROCHE DEDANS PERLE
28 novembre 2021 16:00 - 18:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
ATLANTIQUE SWEET SUNDAY LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY
28 novembre 2021 17:00 - 23:00
Nantes 23 boulevard de Chantenay, 44100 Nantes
dim 28
DUO ZACARU PERLE
28 novembre 2021 18:00 - 22:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
DOPLER WALDECK
28 novembre 2021 18:00 - 20:00
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
BRAINFLOOR AVEC DJ’S KARIM JACKSON, CHASSEUR ET JAMES TEBOUL BARONS PERCHES
28 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:50
Nantes 22 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
SAMBA DA GENTE DOCK YARD
28 novembre 2021 18:00 - 22:00
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
dim 28
PTI MIX DJ SET BARBEROUSSE
28 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:30
Nantes 91 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
WESH BRAÜ BOITBRÜTT & KRÊPTAR
28 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:00
Nantes 15 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
ODJO LIVE BAR
28 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes