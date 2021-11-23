mar 23 novembre 2021
AccueilCultureMusique
bar bars
MusiqueNantes

LE FESTIVAL CULTURE BAR-BARS ANIME NANTES LES 25 26 ET 27 NOVEMBRE

Par Nantes

La 19e édition du Festival Culture Bar-Bars aura lieu les 25, 26 et 27 novembre 2021 ! Le festival Culture Bar-Bars, fondé par le collectif Culture Bar-Bars, propose 546 concerts et spectacles dans 200 lieux répartis dans 50 villes et communes ! Il incarne le rôle fondamental de ces petits lieux de diffusion que sont les cafés concerts et les cafés cultures dans l’émergence culturelle et artistique et le vivre ensemble dans nos villes et nos villages. Découvrez le programme dans tous les départements de France ici et ci-dessous dans quelques grandes villes :

mar 23
REMI BRANNON ET MUSICIENS DE DANNAN

REMI BRANNON ET MUSICIENS DE DANNAN

23 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
MANGINA WALDECK

MANGINA WALDECK

24 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
CAPTAIN FROG AND TOADS PERLE

CAPTAIN FROG AND TOADS PERLE

24 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
CHELMI + LOS BOMBON LE CABOULOT

CHELMI + LOS BOMBON LE CABOULOT

24 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 42 rue de la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
mer 24
YEGGMEN ZAZOU

YEGGMEN ZAZOU

24 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
SCENE OUVERTE MUSICALE AU CHAT NOIR

SCENE OUVERTE MUSICALE AU CHAT NOIR

24 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 13 allée Duguay-Trouin, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
LE COLLECTIF A L'ARRACHE CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE

LE COLLECTIF A L’ARRACHE CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE

24 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
MOTORAMA FERRAILLEUR

MOTORAMA FERRAILLEUR

24 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles - Hangar à Bananes, 44200 Nantes
mer 24
NICOLAS JULES BELLE DE JOUR

NICOLAS JULES BELLE DE JOUR

24 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 place du 51è Régiment d'Artillerie, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
MAP WALDECK

MAP WALDECK

24 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
KONG TRACK'N'ART

KONG TRACK’N’ART

24 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
OAKLAND DUO DE DANNAN

OAKLAND DUO DE DANNAN

24 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
mer 24
ENID GAY DJ ZAZOU

ENID GAY DJ ZAZOU

24 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ALIEXPRESS ET LES 40 VOLEUSES ZAZOU

ALIEXPRESS ET LES 40 VOLEUSES ZAZOU

25 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
404 NO SOUND NARCISSE

404 NO SOUND NARCISSE

25 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue Guépin, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
SEA OF MINDS SAINT-GEORGES

SEA OF MINDS SAINT-GEORGES

25 novembre 2021 18:00 - 21:00
Nantes 1 boulevard des Batignolles, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

ANNA AKOH LE PETIT MARAIS

25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:00
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

LE GRENIER A BLAGUE MAISON CAFÉ

25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 20:30
Nantes 4 rue Lebrun, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

LES ECHAPPES PERLE

25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 20:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

SAIN & FRIENDS SAIN

25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:30
Nantes 93 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
DRAW ME A BUTT DE DANNAN

DRAW ME A BUTT DE DANNAN

25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 20:30
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
THE BLACKSCRATCHERS WALDECK

THE BLACKSCRATCHERS WALDECK

25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 22:00
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
RYODDSON MACALLAN

RYODDSON MACALLAN

25 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:30
Nantes 1 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
TOURNOI DE PALETS VENDEENS SALES GOSSES

TOURNOI DE PALETS VENDEENS SALES GOSSES

25 novembre 2021 19:30 - 22:00
Nantes 15 rue de Crucy, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
AS POTIRONT INDUSTRIE

AS POTIRONT INDUSTRIE

25 novembre 2021 19:30 - 23:00
Nantes 2 boulevard de Launay, 44100 Nantes
jeu 25
ARTEFAKT AUX P'TITS JOUEURS

ARTEFAKT AUX P’TITS JOUEURS

25 novembre 2021 19:30 - 23:30
Nantes 23 rue du Port Guichard, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

KARAOKÉ HOPOPOP

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 allée du Port Maillard, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
GUTS DJ SET ARLETTE CAFE

GUTS DJ SET ARLETTE CAFE

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 12 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
VIPERE LE CABOULOT

VIPERE LE CABOULOT

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 42 rue de la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
LENPARROT BAR DU COIN

LENPARROT BAR DU COIN

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:59
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
KREEZY LE GRASBON

KREEZY LE GRASBON

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:30
Nantes 18 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MAXIME STOCKNER POULP'

MAXIME STOCKNER POULP’

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:00
Nantes 2 rue Léon Maître, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

TANTRIC CLUB ZAZOU

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:00
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
TRIO LABESS & LEILA BOUNOUS PERLE

TRIO LABESS & LEILA BOUNOUS PERLE

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
BALKANIK PROJECT AU CHAT NOIR

BALKANIK PROJECT AU CHAT NOIR

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 allée Duguay-Trouin, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
DOPLER PIOCHE

DOPLER PIOCHE

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
LAGEDO DO SAMBA LE WATTIGNIES

LAGEDO DO SAMBA LE WATTIGNIES

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 13 boulevard des Martyrs Nantais de la Résistance, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
LARYS SMITH X BAN STAZIC GRANDE BARGE

LARYS SMITH X BAN STAZIC GRANDE BARGE

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 8 rue Grande Biesse, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
LOUKOUMAKI BALKABAR

LOUKOUMAKI BALKABAR

25 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:00
Nantes 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes
jeu 25
MIX ÉCLECTIQUE RADIO DY10 MONSIEUR MACHIN

MIX ÉCLECTIQUE RADIO DY10 MONSIEUR MACHIN

25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:50
Nantes 5 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
COFFEES AND CIGARETTES CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE

COFFEES AND CIGARETTES CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE

25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

JAM SESSION POUM POUM T’CHAK

25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 19 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ANISETTE ET LES GLAÇONS GRASLIN DE FOLIE

ANISETTE ET LES GLAÇONS GRASLIN DE FOLIE

25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Racine, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MINKA MAISON CAFÉ

MINKA MAISON CAFÉ

25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue Lebrun, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ÄMELAST CAFÉ DU CINÉMA

ÄMELAST CAFÉ DU CINÉMA

25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue des Carmélites, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
LE GANG DES PTITS TROUS LA FEE VERTE

LE GANG DES PTITS TROUS LA FEE VERTE

25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 2 place de l'Ecluse, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
FAKE TWINS LA FORGE

FAKE TWINS LA FORGE

25 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 43 rue Gambetta, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

UNDEFINED CASCABEL

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
DJ CLB PAPA DOBLE

DJ CLB PAPA DOBLE

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
LES TROMPETTES DE FALLOPE DOCK YARD

LES TROMPETTES DE FALLOPE DOCK YARD

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
CROCHE DEDANS CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE

CROCHE DEDANS CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 bis rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
FRANCIS MICHEL ANGE ET PAUL COQUIN CAF'K

FRANCIS MICHEL ANGE ET PAUL COQUIN CAF’K

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
WHAT DA FUNK PERROK'

WHAT DA FUNK PERROK’

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 rue de la Bâclerie, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
JAKEZ & THE JACKS BUCK MULLIGAN'S

JAKEZ & THE JACKS BUCK MULLIGAN’S

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 12 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
IDIK SHAFT

IDIK SHAFT

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 14 rue des Petites Ecuries, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ZEPPO & RUDVAL MOJO

ZEPPO & RUDVAL MOJO

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 79 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
BLYAT BRASS STYLE TRACK'N'ART

BLYAT BRASS STYLE TRACK’N’ART

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
HÉRON & DUVAL DROLE DE BARGE

HÉRON & DUVAL DROLE DE BARGE

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes Quai Malakoff, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
TILMANN VOLZ PAINBAR

TILMANN VOLZ PAINBAR

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 5 place de la République, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
MADE IN MEIRAX BARONS PERCHES

MADE IN MEIRAX BARONS PERCHES

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:50
Nantes 22 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

RITA CARLTON MIX DUCHESSE

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:50
Nantes 87 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
YEGGMEN BRAS DE FER

YEGGMEN BRAS DE FER

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 20 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
CHRIS ROLLING SQUAD DE DANNAN

CHRIS ROLLING SQUAD DE DANNAN

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
AAMOK LIVE BAR

AAMOK LIVE BAR

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
POLYBIUS BUBBA GUMP

POLYBIUS BUBBA GUMP

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 4 rue des Chapeliers, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
KOFFEE ZYGO BAR

KOFFEE ZYGO BAR

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 35 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

PARDON MY FRENCH RIBOULDINGUE

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 33 rue de Verdun, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MONASOL PRINCESSE ABIBICHE

MONASOL PRINCESSE ABIBICHE

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 rue Paul Bellamy, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
KOKOPELI BELLE DE JOUR

KOKOPELI BELLE DE JOUR

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 place du 51è Régiment d'Artillerie, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
HI-FI GEN + DJ MATAÏ CHEZ MAURICE

HI-FI GEN + DJ MATAÏ CHEZ MAURICE

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 14 cours Sully, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
THE TWIN SOULS + GUEST LE MICHELET

THE TWIN SOULS + GUEST LE MICHELET

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
FFT DELIRIUM CAFÉ

FFT DELIRIUM CAFÉ

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 19 allée Baco, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

MICHEL MICHEL COUP DU LAPIN

25 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
BAZIL ET MIMIL DU FANTASTIKS CREW BAIN ROUGE

BAZIL ET MIMIL DU FANTASTIKS CREW BAIN ROUGE

25 novembre 2021 21:30 - 23:50
Nantes 7 allée de la Maison Rouge, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
LA WALOU PAWS

LA WALOU PAWS

25 novembre 2021 21:30 - 23:30
Nantes 31 bis rue la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
F(L)OUTRE ZAZOU

F(L)OUTRE ZAZOU

25 novembre 2021 21:30 - 22:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
news

DAYDARA LE GRASBON

25 novembre 2021 21:30 - 23:00
Nantes 18 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
ROCK N'ROLL BINGO LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY

ROCK N’ROLL BINGO LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY

25 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 23 boulevard de Chantenay, 44100 Nantes
jeu 25
INUIT SOUNDSYTEM CAF'K

INUIT SOUNDSYTEM CAF’K

25 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
N'GWA GRANDE BARGE

N’GWA GRANDE BARGE

25 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue Grande Biesse, 44200 Nantes
jeu 25
MEZZCALEROS DE DANNAN

MEZZCALEROS DE DANNAN

25 novembre 2021 22:30 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MAD FOXES ZAZOU

MAD FOXES ZAZOU

25 novembre 2021 22:30 - 23:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
PACO TYSON SOUND SYSTEM SALUT MARCEL

PACO TYSON SOUND SYSTEM SALUT MARCEL

25 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
jeu 25
MORGAN SELLER LE PETIT MARAIS

MORGAN SELLER LE PETIT MARAIS

25 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
news

DE LA CHASSE ZAZOU

26 novembre 2021 18:00 - 20:00
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
OR'L DJ SET ARLETTE CAFE

OR’L DJ SET ARLETTE CAFE

26 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 12 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
SAME O/MATE 44 TOURS

SAME O/MATE 44 TOURS

26 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
BLACK DUCK SAINT-GEORGES

BLACK DUCK SAINT-GEORGES

26 novembre 2021 18:00 - 21:00
Nantes 1 boulevard des Batignolles, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
JEAN YO ET JU ACE MACALLAN

JEAN YO ET JU ACE MACALLAN

26 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:00
Nantes 1 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
THE BACKSCRATCHERS LE CHANTENAY

THE BACKSCRATCHERS LE CHANTENAY

26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 33 place Jean Macé, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
MAX AND THE FREAKY BUDS LIVE BAR

MAX AND THE FREAKY BUDS LIVE BAR

26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
PHILIPPE MENARD WALDECK

PHILIPPE MENARD WALDECK

26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
FREDOX SALES GOSSES

FREDOX SALES GOSSES

26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 22:00
Nantes 15 rue de Crucy, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
news

ICI ET PAS AILLEURS PERLE

26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ULTRA DUPLO DE DANNAN

ULTRA DUPLO DE DANNAN

26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 20:30
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
BOB'S NOT DEAD CHEZ PESTE ET CHIPIE

BOB’S NOT DEAD CHEZ PESTE ET CHIPIE

26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:30
Nantes 16 boulevard Joliot Curie, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
CHIC FACTORY LE PETIT MARAIS

CHIC FACTORY LE PETIT MARAIS

26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:00
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
news

SISLEY SNIPES/ DEE K/ OUSKA PAINBAR

26 novembre 2021 19:00 - 22:30
Nantes 5 place de la République, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
LA LOMA INDUSTRIE

LA LOMA INDUSTRIE

26 novembre 2021 19:30 - 23:00
Nantes 2 boulevard de Launay, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
PEDRO DO VALE SAIN

PEDRO DO VALE SAIN

26 novembre 2021 19:30 - 21:30
Nantes 93 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
RYODDSON LE GRASBON

RYODDSON LE GRASBON

26 novembre 2021 19:30 - 21:30
Nantes 18 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
news

ERIC AND THE ROLLANDES BALKABAR

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:00
Nantes 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
KARAOKE PIOCHE

KARAOKE PIOCHE

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
news

ROBOCK ZAZOU

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
AKALMY L'ARROSOIR

AKALMY L’ARROSOIR

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 48 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
NOTY DJ SET BUBBA GUMP

NOTY DJ SET BUBBA GUMP

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue des Chapeliers, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
IREKE NARCISSE

IREKE NARCISSE

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue Guépin, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
JAM SESSION GROOVY CLUB HOPOPOP

JAM SESSION GROOVY CLUB HOPOPOP

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 allée du Port Maillard, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
SCYLLA WAREHOUSE

SCYLLA WAREHOUSE

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
CONDOR CREW 1ERE PARTIE BAR DU COIN

CONDOR CREW 1ERE PARTIE BAR DU COIN

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
JEAN - PAUL DUCHESSE

JEAN – PAUL DUCHESSE

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 87 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ANTI FIASCO LE 13 ET 3

ANTI FIASCO LE 13 ET 3

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 place du Bouffay, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
W&W'S BAIN ROUGE

W&W’S BAIN ROUGE

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:50
Nantes 7 allée de la Maison Rouge, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
MAXWELL FARRINGTON SOLO GRANDE BARGE

MAXWELL FARRINGTON SOLO GRANDE BARGE

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 8 rue Grande Biesse, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
JEAN-CLAUDE CRYSTAL CHEZ MAURICE

JEAN-CLAUDE CRYSTAL CHEZ MAURICE

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 14 cours Sully, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ONDA LIBRE LE WATTIGNIES

ONDA LIBRE LE WATTIGNIES

26 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 13 boulevard des Martyrs Nantais de la Résistance, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
news

SESSION RAP ET BEAT BOX POUM POUM T’CHAK

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 19 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
BAMBA CREW MONSIEUR MACHIN

BAMBA CREW MONSIEUR MACHIN

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:50
Nantes 5 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ACOUSTIC LADYLAND AUX P'TITS JOUEURS

ACOUSTIC LADYLAND AUX P’TITS JOUEURS

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 23 rue du Port Guichard, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
BORIS VIANDE LA FEE VERTE

BORIS VIANDE LA FEE VERTE

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:50
Nantes 2 place de l'Ecluse, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
SPIDER ZED FERRAILLEUR

SPIDER ZED FERRAILLEUR

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles - Hangar à Bananes, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
CHARLY BLUES AU CHAT NOIR

CHARLY BLUES AU CHAT NOIR

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 13 allée Duguay-Trouin, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
BALKANIK PROJECT CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE

BALKANIK PROJECT CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
SUPERMOON CAFÉ DU CINÉMA

SUPERMOON CAFÉ DU CINÉMA

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue des Carmélites, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
DÏE MORG CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE

DÏE MORG CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 2 bis rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
YOLANDE BASHING ET DJ SET LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY

YOLANDE BASHING ET DJ SET LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:50
Nantes 23 boulevard de Chantenay, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
LITTLE TOM - ONE MAN BAND LA FORGE

LITTLE TOM – ONE MAN BAND LA FORGE

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 43 rue Gambetta, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
LES OLD BUSHMILLS GRASLIN DE FOLIE

LES OLD BUSHMILLS GRASLIN DE FOLIE

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Racine, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ELSA MANGOUSTE

ELSA MANGOUSTE

26 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 30 rue Fouré, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
news

DJ SET PERROK’

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 rue de la Bâclerie, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
DYNAMO

DYNAMO, AC/DC BON SCOTT TRIBUTE BAND DOCK YARD

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
NO CHIEFS DELIRIUM CAFÉ

NO CHIEFS DELIRIUM CAFÉ

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 19 allée Baco, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
WHAT DA FUNK SHAFT

WHAT DA FUNK SHAFT

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 14 rue des Petites Ecuries, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
TAMPA ROAD BUCK MULLIGAN'S

TAMPA ROAD BUCK MULLIGAN’S

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 12 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
WESH BRAÜ BAROUDEUR

WESH BRAÜ BAROUDEUR

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 43 rue du Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
news

MICHEL VS MICHEL TIKI BAR

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 17 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
DJ MOAR MAISON CAFÉ

DJ MOAR MAISON CAFÉ

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue Lebrun, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
MICHEL MERCURY BARONS PERCHES

MICHEL MERCURY BARONS PERCHES

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:50
Nantes 22 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
A BURIAL AT SEA + GUEST LE MICHELET

A BURIAL AT SEA + GUEST LE MICHELET

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
INDIRA AND THE SUGAR TREATS PRINCESSE ABIBICHE

INDIRA AND THE SUGAR TREATS PRINCESSE ABIBICHE

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 rue Paul Bellamy, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
news

FLASH-BACK JOHN MC BYRNE AND CO

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
DENIS AGENET & THE NOLAPSTERS ZYGO BAR

DENIS AGENET & THE NOLAPSTERS ZYGO BAR

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 35 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
TICKLES LIVE BAR

TICKLES LIVE BAR

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
HOWLIN' GRASSMAN VS SOMPIN' BIGFOOT CHEZ LULU

HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS SOMPIN’ BIGFOOT CHEZ LULU

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 1 place du Bouffay, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
A LA LEGERE PERLE

A LA LEGERE PERLE

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
BLACK BOYS ON MOPED COUP DU LAPIN

BLACK BOYS ON MOPED COUP DU LAPIN

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
THE VERMINS RIBOULDINGUE

THE VERMINS RIBOULDINGUE

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 33 rue de Verdun, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
IDIK POULP'

IDIK POULP’

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 rue Léon Maître, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
THE REPTILES TRACK'N'ART

THE REPTILES TRACK’N’ART

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ROCK ROLL REMEMBER (RRR) BRAS DE FER

ROCK ROLL REMEMBER (RRR) BRAS DE FER

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 20 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
THE LOIRE VALLEY CALYPSOS Ô TEMPS DES COPAINS

THE LOIRE VALLEY CALYPSOS Ô TEMPS DES COPAINS

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue Beausoleil, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ZEPPO & DUVAL DROLE DE BARGE

ZEPPO & DUVAL DROLE DE BARGE

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes Quai Malakoff, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
STABAR CASCABEL

STABAR CASCABEL

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes
ven 26
PROFESSEURE POSTÉRIEURE BALKABAR

PROFESSEURE POSTÉRIEURE BALKABAR

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
TOXXIC TV DE DANNAN

TOXXIC TV DE DANNAN

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
LA PETAQUITA PAPA DOBLE

LA PETAQUITA PAPA DOBLE

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 4 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ZAHO DE SAGAZAN AND FRIENDS CAF'K

ZAHO DE SAGAZAN AND FRIENDS CAF’K

26 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
MATILIN.FR PAWS

MATILIN.FR PAWS

26 novembre 2021 21:30 - 23:30
Nantes 31 bis rue la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
MADAME OSCAR CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE

MADAME OSCAR CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE

26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 bis rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
news

KARAOKÉ DU BALKABAR BALKABAR

26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:00
Nantes 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes
ven 26
news

JULLIAN / JØN / RENØ / LABAGE BAR DU COIN

26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:59
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ATEMI MOJO

ATEMI MOJO

26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 22:30
Nantes 79 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
INUIT SOUNDSYTEM CAF'K

INUIT SOUNDSYTEM CAF’K

26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
FUMO NERO DUCHESSE

FUMO NERO DUCHESSE

26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 87 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
LAGON MANGOUSTE

LAGON MANGOUSTE

26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 30 rue Fouré, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
MADE IN MEIRAX ZAZOU

MADE IN MEIRAX ZAZOU

26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
SANDY SANDALS GRANDE BARGE

SANDY SANDALS GRANDE BARGE

26 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue Grande Biesse, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
OVERDRIVERS DE DANNAN

OVERDRIVERS DE DANNAN

26 novembre 2021 22:30 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
PACO TYSON TAKE OVER & GUEST SALUT MARCEL

PACO TYSON TAKE OVER & GUEST SALUT MARCEL

26 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
ARNAUD FLEJSZER LE PETIT MARAIS

ARNAUD FLEJSZER LE PETIT MARAIS

26 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
ven 26
news

MIX ROCK AVEC VICKY ET NICO FLORIDE

26 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 4 rue Saint Domingue, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
HARDCORE UNTIL DEATH FLORIDE

HARDCORE UNTIL DEATH FLORIDE

26 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 4 rue Saint Domingue, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
QUENTIN SCHNEIDER WAREHOUSE

QUENTIN SCHNEIDER WAREHOUSE

26 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
IRENE DRESEL WAREHOUSE

IRENE DRESEL WAREHOUSE

26 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
N'TO WAREHOUSE

N’TO WAREHOUSE

26 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
ven 26
LENA MACADAM

LENA MACADAM

26 novembre 2021 23:50 - 23:59
Nantes 17 rue Jules Launey, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
UN MONDO DI SOLE

UN MONDO DI SOLE, CLARA SANTICCHIA BELLE DE JOUR

27 novembre 2021 11:00 - 12:30
Nantes 4 place du 51è Régiment d'Artillerie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
BO WEAVIL COMBO LE CHANTENAY

BO WEAVIL COMBO LE CHANTENAY

27 novembre 2021 13:00 - 15:00
Nantes 33 place Jean Macé, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
news

SÉANCE DE MASSAGES CHEZ LES FILLES

27 novembre 2021 15:00 - 19:00
Nantes 1 rue des Deux Ponts, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
TILMANN VOLTZ LE CHANTENAY

TILMANN VOLTZ LE CHANTENAY

27 novembre 2021 15:00 - 17:00
Nantes 33 place Jean Macé, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
news

TBA 44 TOURS

27 novembre 2021 16:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
news

DJ MOIGNON/DJ YANOS & GUEST SALES GOSSES

27 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 15 rue de Crucy, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
FIFRE CREW: I-JOSHUA/KAMA DUB/SHAKTI PAINBAR

FIFRE CREW: I-JOSHUA/KAMA DUB/SHAKTI PAINBAR

27 novembre 2021 18:00 - 22:30
Nantes 5 place de la République, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
LE SENSATIONNEL MAJOR UT CHEZ PESTE ET CHIPIE

LE SENSATIONNEL MAJOR UT CHEZ PESTE ET CHIPIE

27 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:30
Nantes 16 boulevard Joliot Curie, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
JOHANNA REYJASSE MACALLAN

JOHANNA REYJASSE MACALLAN

27 novembre 2021 18:30 - 23:00
Nantes 1 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
44.2 FIEVRE AU CHAT NOIR

44.2 FIEVRE AU CHAT NOIR

27 novembre 2021 18:30 - 21:00
Nantes 13 allée Duguay-Trouin, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
THE REPTILES DE DANNAN

THE REPTILES DE DANNAN

27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 20:30
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ALEX DE VREE LE CANARD BOITEUX

ALEX DE VREE LE CANARD BOITEUX

27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue de l'Echelle, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
SALGA LA LUNA PIOCHE

SALGA LA LUNA PIOCHE

27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ATTIC OF TEMPLE LIVE BAR

ATTIC OF TEMPLE LIVE BAR

27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 21:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
RIDWELLO LE PETIT MARAIS

RIDWELLO LE PETIT MARAIS

27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:00
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LUCKY DUKE CASCABEL

LUCKY DUKE CASCABEL

27 novembre 2021 19:00 - 22:00
Nantes 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DRAG NIGHT LE MICHELET

DRAG NIGHT LE MICHELET

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

NINA CAF’K

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:30
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
POPOFSKI BARONS PERCHES

POPOFSKI BARONS PERCHES

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:50
Nantes 22 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LO'JO TRIBAN PERLE

LO’JO TRIBAN PERLE

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
GRAUSS BOUTIQUE ZAZOU

GRAUSS BOUTIQUE ZAZOU

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:00
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
RYODDSON BUBBA GUMP

RYODDSON BUBBA GUMP

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 21:30
Nantes 4 rue des Chapeliers, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DÏE MORG ARLETTE CAFE

DÏE MORG ARLETTE CAFE

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 12 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
RED CABBAGE FLEURS DU MALT

RED CABBAGE FLEURS DU MALT

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:00
Nantes 15 bis allée du Commandant Charcot, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
CHACADELIK LE WATTIGNIES

CHACADELIK LE WATTIGNIES

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 13 boulevard des Martyrs Nantais de la Résistance, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
CONDOR CREW 2EME PARTIE BAR DU COIN

CONDOR CREW 2EME PARTIE BAR DU COIN

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 22:00
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

PARCOURS SANTE BALKABAR

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:00
Nantes 1 rue Charles Brunellière, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
DOPLER NARCISSE

DOPLER NARCISSE

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue Guépin, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
HOWLIN' GRASSMAN VS STOMPIN' BIGFOOT MOJO

HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS STOMPIN’ BIGFOOT MOJO

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 79 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
VALERIE ET LES RIVER'S KIDS LE CABOULOT

VALERIE ET LES RIVER’S KIDS LE CABOULOT

27 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:30
Nantes 42 rue de la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
THE LOIRE VALLEY CALYPSOS MANGOUSTE

THE LOIRE VALLEY CALYPSOS MANGOUSTE

27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 30 rue Fouré, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
BALKANIK PROJECT GRASLIN DE FOLIE

BALKANIK PROJECT GRASLIN DE FOLIE

27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Racine, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
MIX ATEMI ET MICHEL DE TRENTEMOULT MONSIEUR MACHIN

MIX ATEMI ET MICHEL DE TRENTEMOULT MONSIEUR MACHIN

27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:50
Nantes 5 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
SUPERJOY POUM POUM T'CHAK

SUPERJOY POUM POUM T’CHAK

27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 19 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
L'ARNAQUE LA FEE VERTE

L’ARNAQUE LA FEE VERTE

27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 2 place de l'Ecluse, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
CAVALO AVEC GUIFF AND PERCY BAIN ROUGE

CAVALO AVEC GUIFF AND PERCY BAIN ROUGE

27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 22:00
Nantes 7 allée de la Maison Rouge, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ZENZILE SOUND SYSTEM CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE

ZENZILE SOUND SYSTEM CAFE ROUGE MÉCANIQUE

27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
FREDOX PAPA DOBLE

FREDOX PAPA DOBLE

27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue Saint-Léonard, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
OPINION CAFÉ DU CINÉMA

OPINION CAFÉ DU CINÉMA

27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 8 rue des Carmélites, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LES P'TITS GOUAILLEURS LA FORGE

LES P’TITS GOUAILLEURS LA FORGE

27 novembre 2021 20:30 - 23:30
Nantes 43 rue Gambetta, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
CORBO BELLE DE JOUR

CORBO BELLE DE JOUR

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 place du 51è Régiment d'Artillerie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LES KANGOUROUS AU CHAT NOIR

LES KANGOUROUS AU CHAT NOIR

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 allée Duguay-Trouin, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

KARAOKÉ JOHN MC BYRNE AND CO

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
BIRDS OF NAZCA LIVE BAR

BIRDS OF NAZCA LIVE BAR

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
USEFUL KID ATOMIC'S CAFÉ

USEFUL KID ATOMIC’S CAFÉ

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 6 cours Olivier de Clisson, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
THE ROYAL PREMIERS DUCHESSE

THE ROYAL PREMIERS DUCHESSE

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 87 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DJ SET FUNKY LOWFIT & JU ACE MAISON CAFÉ

DJ SET FUNKY LOWFIT & JU ACE MAISON CAFÉ

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 4 rue Lebrun, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
SOLAR PROJECT DROLE DE BARGE

SOLAR PROJECT DROLE DE BARGE

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes Quai Malakoff, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
THE HORNY WACKERS TRACK'N'ART

THE HORNY WACKERS TRACK’N’ART

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 13 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

DJ SET STONE ET CHARBON RIBOULDINGUE

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 33 rue de Verdun, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LES FANTASTIKS DELIRIUM CAFÉ

LES FANTASTIKS DELIRIUM CAFÉ

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 19 allée Baco, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
MICHEL MERCURY CHEZ LULU

MICHEL MERCURY CHEZ LULU

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:50
Nantes 1 place du Bouffay, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

SERGE ET SIMON HOPOPOP

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 allée du Port Maillard, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

DJ SET POULP’

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 rue Léon Maître, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

DJ SET SHAFT

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 14 rue des Petites Ecuries, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

JEUN KLAUS CAF’K

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
RAS ABUBAKAR SAIN

RAS ABUBAKAR SAIN

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 93 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
MARABOUT ORKESTRA Ô TEMPS DES COPAINS

MARABOUT ORKESTRA Ô TEMPS DES COPAINS

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue Beausoleil, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ODJO COUP DU LAPIN

ODJO COUP DU LAPIN

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
THE FREAKY BUDS ZYGO BAR

THE FREAKY BUDS ZYGO BAR

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 35 rue des Olivettes, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
WESH BRAÜ CAFÉ DE L'ILE

WESH BRAÜ CAFÉ DE L’ILE

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 19 Quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LITTLE FAT LIVER BUCK MULLIGAN'S

LITTLE FAT LIVER BUCK MULLIGAN’S

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 12 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
JUICE DOCK YARD

JUICE DOCK YARD

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
IDIK PERROK'

IDIK PERROK’

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 rue de la Bâclerie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ALEXIS ELVIN L'R DE RIEN

ALEXIS ELVIN L’R DE RIEN

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 17 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes
sam 27
LA JAM BAROUDEUR

LA JAM BAROUDEUR

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 43 rue du Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
NO CHIEFS CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE

NO CHIEFS CHEMIN DE TRAVERSE

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 2 bis rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

MOZ COLIN PRINCESSE ABIBICHE

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:30
Nantes 6 rue Paul Bellamy, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
ANDY L. HAWKINS DE DANNAN

ANDY L. HAWKINS DE DANNAN

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
PIANO NOIR PIOCHE

PIANO NOIR PIOCHE

27 novembre 2021 21:00 - 22:00
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

JEAN-PAUL ZAZOU

27 novembre 2021 21:30 - 22:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
STEPH OSBGS (P.U.R.E/RAVELATIONS) LE GRASBON

STEPH OSBGS (P.U.R.E/RAVELATIONS) LE GRASBON

27 novembre 2021 21:30 - 23:30
Nantes 18 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
TEUF 3000 PIOCHE

TEUF 3000 PIOCHE

27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
FREAKY FAMILY PAWS

FREAKY FAMILY PAWS

27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 31 bis rue la Tour d'Auvergne, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
DJ TOM SELECT CASCABEL

DJ TOM SELECT CASCABEL

27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:30
Nantes 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DJ SET TRANSATLANTIQUE CHILLY JAY LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY

DJ SET TRANSATLANTIQUE CHILLY JAY LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY

27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 23 boulevard de Chantenay, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
INUIT SOUNDSYTEM CAF'K

INUIT SOUNDSYTEM CAF’K

27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Bossuet, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
DJ SET YOANN BARETT TIKI BAR

DJ SET YOANN BARETT TIKI BAR

27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:50
Nantes 17 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

GUEST GUGU JSP + JULLIAN / JØN / RENØ / LABAGE BAR DU COIN

27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:59
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
BURLESQUE FREAKY FOLIE BARONS PERCHES

BURLESQUE FREAKY FOLIE BARONS PERCHES

27 novembre 2021 22:00 - 23:00
Nantes 22 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
OVERDRIVERS DE DANNAN

OVERDRIVERS DE DANNAN

27 novembre 2021 22:30 - 23:50
Nantes 2 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
FUMO NERO ZAZOU

FUMO NERO ZAZOU

27 novembre 2021 22:30 - 23:30
Nantes 3 quai Turenne, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

MANU K LE PETIT MARAIS

27 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 15 rue Kervégan, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
PACO TYSON TAKE OVER & GUEST SALUT MARCEL

PACO TYSON TAKE OVER & GUEST SALUT MARCEL

27 novembre 2021 23:00 - 23:30
Nantes 3 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes
sam 27
news

MIX ROCK AVEC VICKY ET NICO FLORIDE

27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 4 rue Saint Domingue, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
CONCERT-CLUB GRAVATS X ANDROGYNE MACADAM

CONCERT-CLUB GRAVATS X ANDROGYNE MACADAM

27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 17 rue Jules Launey, 44100 Nantes
sam 27
ELIASZ WAREHOUSE

ELIASZ WAREHOUSE

27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
BOB SINCLAR WAREHOUSE

BOB SINCLAR WAREHOUSE

27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
PHILLIPE B WAREHOUSE

PHILLIPE B WAREHOUSE

27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
sam 27
DAN BONO WAREHOUSE

DAN BONO WAREHOUSE

27 novembre 2021 23:30 - 23:59
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
dim 28
CAVALIER PIOCHE

CAVALIER PIOCHE

28 novembre 2021 14:30 - 16:30
Nantes 10 rue de Bel Air, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
VALERIE & LES RIVER'S KIDS WALDECK

VALERIE & LES RIVER’S KIDS WALDECK

28 novembre 2021 15:30 - 18:00
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
TWINKLE TONES BAR DU COIN

TWINKLE TONES BAR DU COIN

28 novembre 2021 16:00 - 20:00
Nantes 21 rue de la Juiverie, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
CROCHE DEDANS PERLE

CROCHE DEDANS PERLE

28 novembre 2021 16:00 - 18:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
ATLANTIQUE SWEET SUNDAY LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY

ATLANTIQUE SWEET SUNDAY LITTLE ATLANTIQUE BREWERY

28 novembre 2021 17:00 - 23:00
Nantes 23 boulevard de Chantenay, 44100 Nantes
dim 28
news

DUO ZACARU PERLE

28 novembre 2021 18:00 - 22:00
Nantes 8 rue du Port au Vin, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
DOPLER WALDECK

DOPLER WALDECK

28 novembre 2021 18:00 - 20:00
Nantes 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
BRAINFLOOR AVEC DJ'S KARIM JACKSON

BRAINFLOOR AVEC DJ’S KARIM JACKSON, CHASSEUR ET JAMES TEBOUL BARONS PERCHES

28 novembre 2021 18:00 - 23:50
Nantes 22 quai de Versailles, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
SAMBA DA GENTE DOCK YARD

SAMBA DA GENTE DOCK YARD

28 novembre 2021 18:00 - 22:00
Nantes 21 quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes
dim 28
PTI MIX DJ SET BARBEROUSSE

PTI MIX DJ SET BARBEROUSSE

28 novembre 2021 19:00 - 23:30
Nantes 91 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
WESH BRAÜ BOITBRÜTT & KRÊPTAR

WESH BRAÜ BOITBRÜTT & KRÊPTAR

28 novembre 2021 20:00 - 23:00
Nantes 15 rue Bon Secours, 44000 Nantes
dim 28
ODJO LIVE BAR

ODJO LIVE BAR

28 novembre 2021 21:00 - 23:00
Nantes 6 rue de Strasbourg, 44000 Nantes

Voir la suite des événements ici